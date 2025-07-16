bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for Lionel Messi in the MLS

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in bonus bets, with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami playing at 7:30pm ET tonight.

The MLS Eastern Conference is in full swing with Nashville and Columbus set to do battle, and Lionel Messi trying to extend a thrilling streak in Cincinnati.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Will it be Messi, or Nashville's burgeoning striker Sam Surridge who pays off with a jackpot for prop bettors tonight?

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET bolsters your funds for betting on Inter Miami's visit to FC Cincinnati at Sports Illustrated Stadium, or a marquee meeting of Nashville and Columbus.

Major League Soccer is back in full flight with complete rosters following the Gold Cup. While the U.S. may not have North America's champion men's team as of 2025, its league has one of the hottest superstars in the sport, paying a visit to one of the league's best teams on its home turf tonight.

The MLS media buzz is once again summed up in one word - Messi. The great striker has netted 10 goals in the last five league matches, a brace in every contest, to set and extend an MLS record. Goal leaders like Sam Surridge, whose Nashville club lost to Inter Miami last round, might as well look back and see a 747 coming up the runway in this year's Golden Boot race. But as sportsbooks do, bet365 has poured ice water on the streak with pessimistic Hump Day odds on the Herons.

Inter Miami is cast as a (+195) underdog on a trip to F.C. Cincinnati, which has had its sterling home field record marred by opponents as disparate as Columbus and D.C. lately. Bookmakers know that a 38-year-old forward's scoring will slow down at some point, though Vegas might be overlooking that Messi's support troop is finally playing better. Fox Sports 1 has the call starting at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Nashville meets Columbus in another high-profile bout at 8:30 p.m. EST on Apple TV. Nashville has what can only be called reflexive home-turf odds of (+110) to defeat a Columbus team that just embarrassed Cincy 4-2. The Crew and Coyotes played to a 2-2 deadlock on May 28th.

Surridge boasts (+100) or (Even) prop betting odds to score at least his 17th league goal of the year, eclipsed by Magic City's magician at (-115) to score and (+600) to net a sixth consecutive brace.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

