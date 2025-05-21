bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Knicks-Pacers Game 1

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET gives $150 in bonuses, ahead of Game 1 between the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers in Round 3 of the NBA playoffs.

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers were dragon-slayers in the opening rounds of 2025's NBA playoffs. Which previously unheralded team will soar in the upcoming Eastern Conference Finals?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Your bet365 bonus offer is available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow these simple steps to claim your bet365 sign-up deal:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for an account with the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

For those with the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, then you get the profits from the win, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code offer can be used to make house-money bets on tonight's Game 1 in the NBA playoffs, a tightly-handicapped tipoff between the New York Knicks and visiting Indiana Pacers.

Is the Cinderella theme of this year's NBA postseason close to its stroke of midnight? Not if the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have anything to do with it. The #1 seeded OKC Thunder romped against the Minnesota Timberwolves by more than a 30-point margin in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, signalling that at least one top seed has come back from the brink to be a dominant force. But overall, you've got to appreciate what the underdogs have done.

The New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in defiance of every sportsbook's forecast. The Indiana Pacers handled the #1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers with ease, scoring another huge win for Series Price underdog gamblers at bet365 sportsbook. Even if bet365's futures-odds leader OKC wins convincingly in its series with Minnesota, the eastern winner will pose a legit challenge.

Game 1 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals will tip off at Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. EST tonight, set to air on TNT. New York's (-4.5) spread at bet365 sportsbook is just slightly better than the point spread a 100% evenly-matched team would get on account of playing the game at home.

The Knicks' frontcourt has become a sight to behold. Big man Karl-Anthony Towns has become a prominent superstar after living even larger than usual in New York's five-game series defeat of the Boston Celtics. NBA oddsmakers have given Towns and his backcourt teammate Jalen Brunson honors as the top point-scoring prop bet picks at short odds to put up numbers in Game 1. The Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton is an even-odds bet365 pick to shoot at least three treys.

The rivalry's recent record underscores how well-matched the Eastern Conference Finals are in 2025. Neither team has mounted a streak of so many as two wins against the other since the calendar year of 2023. The Indiana Pacers have won three consecutive playoff series against the Knicks, and defeated New York in Round 2 last spring, but the Knicks are still (-136) Series Price nods.

Finally, the ever-present "recreational" point total gambler who likes cheering for buckets from both teams will have more fun in Round 3. Point-total predictions for NBA playoff games are finally on the upswing again, following early rounds of 2025's postseason in which bruising teams like Orlando did everything they could to slow down the big-shots with physical fouls. The Knicks-Pacers opener at MSG is drawing a firm O/U (224) point total at bet365, a clue that tonight's offense will be sharp.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.