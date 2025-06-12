bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for England in the U21 Euros

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers fans of soccer $150 in bonuses, ahead of today's Group Stage action in the 2025 Under-21 European Championship.

Group Stage odds on the U21 Euros are a handy palette-cleanser for gamers who've gone wild on the recent rounds of senior men's international play. Scroll for the odds on eight team debuts this midday.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Already have a bet365 account? Check out our BetMGM Bonus Code offer with $1,500 up for grabs

Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos

Read all about the best sports betting sites with our expert’s guide

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

European soccer fans can score a generous sign-up deal with bet365's bonus offer if they currently reside in the legal betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow this process to get your bet365 promo code offer:

Pick from deals up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for your new sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of at least $10 toward either sportsbook bonus offer Your first bet safety net offer needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

In the scenario that you lose their first bet, sign-ups who have chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in further sports betting bonuses. Should their wager score a win instead, they receive the winning payoff, and keep their opening deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code sign-up offer gives newcomers a chance to try their hand as talent scouts today, making predictions on teams with high upsides and low floors in the 2025 U21 Euros.

There's been no shortage of scheduling snafus in world soccer lately. To wit, St. Louis CITY hosting a match simultaneous to the Champions League Final was a tacky trick if there ever was one, even if it paid off when the European final turned lopsided, and viewers had to look for some other game. But in a rare turn for the richest sport on Earth, the UEFA's schedule this summer looks exceptionally well done, with supporters a top priority. In fact, we suspect UEFA considered us gamblers too!

Worn out from the whirlwind of Ronaldo's renaissance? No problem, there's a low-stress watch that has the same colorful flags flying. The well-timed U21 European Championship is underway with 16 junior national squads across four groups, and bet365's futures odds on the gala show that nearly every team has a chance to make hay, unlike the lopsided groups of World Cup qualifying.

The U21 event's "feature attraction first" schedule is also a nice touch. Today's early main event at noon EST is a tear-jerker debut of yet another brave Ukrainian soccer program, which should get a standing-O from otherwise rabid supporters of Denmark. The young Danes are the moneyline favorites at (+135) versus Ukraine U21's (+190) for a match available on ViX.

Then comes ViX's daily round of three simultaneous 3 p.m. EST games to choose from, another lovely scheduling touch from the confederation. England meets Czechia as a (-209) moneyline titan in each side's Group B debut, Czechia's (+525) line reflecting its program's world ranking more than bet365's brighter odds on the same flag at the senior level. Generally, age restrictions help an underdog win, but it may not be the case this time. England has nine players leading the bout's scoring prop bets.

It's much the same with the other two late matches, strikers getting odds "by committee" in spite of the steep odds on Netherlands U21 (-250) and Germany (-239) to conquer Finland and Slovakia's U21 squads respectively. The exception is Nick Woltemade of Germany, whose player-proposition line to net 1+ goals towers above all others at (-175).

Woltemade makes the club's "U21" label rather silly as a 6'6" 200 lb. and 23-year-old Bundesliga standout who's as old (and big) of a competitor as you'll ever see in the junior Euros.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.