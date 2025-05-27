bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Get $150 in bonuses for Copa Libertadores

The generous bonus code GOALBET from bet365 gives $150 in bonuses ahead of Copa Libertadores action.

bet365 sportsbook's markets abound for a round of Copa Libertadores action during the evening.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

More U.S. states are legalizing sports betting than ever before. Soccer fans can grab the bonus code offer from bet365 if within the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Proceed with the easy steps below to get bet365's promo code offer:

Select from bonus offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 offer Register your bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either sportsbook betting bonus offer The first bet safety net demands a simple cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

Those who've picked the safety net offer will be poised to have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses if they lose their first bet. Should their first bet score with a win, safety-net bonus speculators receive the market's full winning payoff, and keep their original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

CONMEBOL's Copa Libertadores continues this evening, a Champions League of South America for those unfamiliar. Group A, Group B, and Group D will be in action that concludes the 2025 event's round-robin, and in many cases the tournament, for a dozen teams. Estudiantes of Argentina is today's most popular pick with razor-thin (-800) odds to defeat Carabobo of Venezuela. The Venezuelan side has only claimed a single point in Group A's first five rounds.

Estudiantes hosts Carabobo at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time, available on BeIN Sports like all of this year's contests. Group D leaders Libertad of Paraguay and São Paulo of Brazil host earlier 5 p.m. bouts as comparatively tight (-125) bet365 picks against Lima (Peru) and Talleres (Argentina) respectively. Botofogo's odds to beat Universidad de Chile in a determinative Group A match at 7:30 p.m. are curiously short at (-175), considering the Brazilian side won just 1-0 in the first meeting.

Group B's two kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. EST come with disparate storylines. Barcelona S.C., not to be confused with FCB, is a (+350) bet365 underdog at Independiente (-134) in the Ecuador vs Ecuador matchup, due to "Barcelona West" having played its way out of contention. River Plate's date with Universitario, in contrast, will determine if the latter Peruvian side reaches the Round-of-16.

Group B leader River Plate is a (-250) parlay-pick to win its fourth match of the event. Austin F.C.'s recent outgoing transfer Sebastián Driussi is a (-105) prop bet to tally a goal for the favorites.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

