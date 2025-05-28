bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for the Chelsea-Betis Conference League Final

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in sign-up bonuses, ahead of today's Conference League Final between Chelsea and Real Betis, at 3:00pm EDT.

Will today's soccer bettors be worn out by the time Major League Soccer kicks off? That would be too bad, since the league matches of Inter Miami remain wildly entertaining, if not clinics of defense.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Find out about our Conference League final promo code

Or learn about more of the the best sportsbook promos in the US with our expert guide

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Newcomers can score bet365's bonus from the legal U.S. betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the easy process below to claim the bet365 promo code offer:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Sign up for your account using bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either bonus offer Your first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With the safety net offer, if your first gamble happens to lose, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your pick wins, you get the bettor's payoff, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to pick a winner in today's Conference League Final, in addition to fun wagers on Major League Soccer contests without all of the pressure in Poland.

Chelsea and Real Betis square off for the Conference League crown at 3 p.m. EST today at Wrocław Stadium, set to be aired on Paramount, with the Blues holding a (-125) moneyline to win without penalties. Those odds may seem favorable to Chelsea at a glance, and they are. But to English Football League supporters, it feels like a path that was easy just became very rocky indeed.

Chelsea breezed through the Conference League playoff rounds with a lucky draw, but those days are over as of this week's finale. Atlético's recent 4-1 win over Real Betis marked just a second time that today's pesky underdogs lost a tie across all competitions since February. The Greens' odds to win championship hardware this Hump Day improved once gamblers looked at the club's record of performances against big-shots in 2024-25, including success against Real and Barcelona.

Real Betis' veteran striker Cédric Bakambu, currently second in the Conference League with seven goals on the campaign, is only a (+300) prop bet to score against Chelsea today. Cole Palmer of the Pensioners, unsurprisingly, is the fixture's most popular pick to tally at (+125) proposition odds.

Palmer's minutes in the final could shoot to "125" from almost nothing early in the continental season, for reasons of necessity as well as luxury. The alternative Chelsea weapon Marc Guiu was prolific in early Conference League matches, but was hampered by an injury before seeing the pitch in so many as 10 of the event's dates, making Guiu's relatively bright player-prop odds a mystery.

There's a coup in Major League Soccer these days, and it involves more than Inter Miami stacking its front line with FIFA legends. Vancouver's continental success aside, the east coast's top level teams are threatening to dominate this year's MLS action. Washington D.C., New York, Miami, and Philadelphia are all drawing favorable moneylines to win on Apple TV at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The slumping Charlotte F.C. is a (+333) underdog in another simultaneous match on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, but that's because the opposing New York Red Bulls are the (-125) bet to win. New York City F.C. has a vulnerable visitor in the Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia's hot streak will intimidate host Toronto F.C., and D.C. United meets the fatigued New England Revolution. As for Inter Miami against (+500) C.F. Montreal, the analysis is that Miami's weak back line can cope with a cupcake.

Tonight's surprise in MLS odds is the L.A. Galaxy's (+100) line to defeat the San Jose Earthquakes. The visiting 'Quakes have earned 19 points on the season, while the winless Galaxy has lost 11 of 15 contests, making L.A.'s even price into a leap of faith. Fox Sports 1 has the call at 10 p.m. Eastern.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.