bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for the Championship & Serie A!

Serie A's goals are harder to come by, making today's lines on Italian soccer as cautious as they come. Those looking for wilder warbands on the pitch can look into today's EFL kickoff at Leeds United.

In case you lose your first wager, choosing the safety net offer from bet365 means that the sportsbook matches your stake (up to $1,000) in sports betting bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the bettor's payoff, and keep your original stake.

The bet365 bonus code can help you place wagers on today's European soccer showdowns, including tense tilts in Serie A, and Leeds' chance to claim more points in the English Championship race.

England's second tier is in action at 3 p.m. EST when Leeds United plays host to Bristol City, also on Paramount. Leeds can continue to pace English Championship co-leader Burnley F.C. with a win at short odds. Peacocks and Clarets have each won their last four matches, scoring an electric 11 combined goals in their most recent appearances.

It's hard to overlook Leeds coming off a 6-0 win over Stoke City in which the Dutch striker Joël Piroe tallied four goals. Piroe is a (+120) bet to score on Bristol City at least once.

Bologna can earn its best Serie A placement since the 1960s with just a few more victories. But I Rossoblù is under pressure. Several pricey lineups, including Juventus and Roma, are within three points of Bologna and each other, warring over 2025-26 UEFA Champions League berths. Bologna visits eleventh-place Udinese today as a minus-odds favorite at bet365 sportsbook. Paramount has the kickoff from Stadio Friuli at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Lazio is in similar straits in seventh place, though Serie A is bunched so tightly that they could finish as high as third this season, ahead of Atalanta, Bologna, and Juventus. Lazio is an even steeper betting pick to beat visiting Parma in a match at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Serie A's other 2:45 p.m. fixture pairs Hellas Verona with Caligari for what's considered a virtual "pick'em" of tight three-way moneylines. Paramount will broadcast both matches.

Soccer odds at bet365 show the tough reputation of Serie A back lines. The Udinese-Bologna bout's goal-total line is a standard O/U (2.5) in bet365's main markets, but then there's (-150) payoff odds on an "under" outcome. Those odds are more than chintzy - they're a prediction of 60-percent-or-better chances that the game's score tallies less than three goals. Verona and Caligari are anticipated to clamp down on defense more, drawing very thin (-188) odds to tally under O/U (2.5) goals.

La Selección striker Valentín Castellanos is a favored bet to score for S.S. Lazio today. But that's got much to do with Lazio's strong odds to make cheese out of Parma. No other striker from the six Serie A squads competing in today's matches has a goal scorer's prop market shorter than (+150) odds.

