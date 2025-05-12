bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for the Championship Playoffs and Serie A !

The Bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bonuses for speculating on Serie A and the English Championship.

Pro soccer fans got set for today's back leg in the Championship playoffs. But with Sheffield running away with the tie, will viewers turn to Serie A's action in Italy, or even Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

English Championship and Serie A bettors can connect on a brace with today's bet365's bonus offer if they currently live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow these step-by-step instructions to get a bet365 promo code offer:

Pick your offer from a $1,000 first bet safety net, or betting $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for your own bet365 account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a first sum of at least $10 for either betting bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

In the event you lose your first bet, those clients who've chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in sports betting bonuses. Should your first gamble score with a betting win, you receive the winning payoff, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to choose from a cast of potential goal-scorers with attractive prop betting odds today, including the icon Cristiano Ronaldo, and Thomas Cannon of Sheffield United.

It's a lucky break for Bristol City that the English Championship playoff semi-finals are organized as two-legged ties. Otherwise, the club would have been unceremoniously booted out of the bracket by now. The Robins found only mud instead of earthworms in last week's miserable 0-3 loss to the Blades, setting up today's desperation closing-leg at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Paramount.

Sheffield United is only a (-115) favorite's pick to win the second leg at home, but seasoned bet365 users know that the back-leg odds aren't nearly as attuned to a squad's actual goal as Sheffield's prohibitive betting lines to advance and vie for promotion. Pricey odds on standard O/U (2.5) goal-total bets are a clue that Max O'Leary's back line will restrain the Robins again.

Sheffield striker Thomas Cannon's odds to open the back tie's scoring are weaker than you might anticipate at (+490). He may be rested late if the Blades keep leading by a bundle on aggregate.

The Championship's semi-finals will be preceded by two of the year's most critical Serie A matches, happening back-to-back today after the Italian league spent weeks putting dull, pointless matchups on the ledger. Both games' main prediction markets involve surprising odds at the sportsbook.

Fiorentina is a slight moneyline favorite to defeat host Venezia at 12:30 p.m. EST on Paramount. The betting action fits with Fiorentina's superior season, but it doesn't fit with the match's motivational angle at all. Venezia has a fighting chance to stay in Serie A for 2025-26 by claiming points out of three more matches. The ninth-place visitors may not share the attitude of total desperation.

Atalanta carries even-odds to win and hold Roma out of Serie A's top four in a contest aired on Paramount at 2:45 p.m. EST. With both teams vying for Champions League bids, there is even less discrepancy in the clubs' urgency to win now than the comparison of Fiorentina's long-shot UEFA hopes versus Venezia's emotional quest to remain top level. Atalanta's resume is quite deserving of shorter odds at every chance. But the visitors from Roma are on an invincible streak in domestic league play that's lasted since New Year's, making it a bold call to predict a home-team victory.

Paramount TV doesn't have every top footballer on today's slate. ESPN+ and YouTube TV networks have been covering Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, where the Middle East's lesser back lines have been good medicine for CR7's striking form. Ronaldo has tallied 23 goals for Al Nassr this season, to draw short-odds prop lines that go with Nassr's (-215) odds to beat Al Okhdood at 2 p.m. EST today.

Problem is that Ronaldo's team has limped often while the old striker plays better this season, with the improvement of the linchpin and the regression of his supporting cast serving to cancel each other out. It makes bets at thin odds into risky propositions … and invites wise picks on CR7's opponents.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

