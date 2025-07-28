bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Bonuses for Central Córdoba vs Defensa y Justicia

The bet365 bonus code offers $150 in bonuses with Central Córdoba vs Defensa y Justicia taking centre stage in the Argentine Premier League at 5pm ET.

South America's reputation for low-scoring football matches has never been more pronounced. Do the bookmakers of bet365 sense a chance for more offense in Córdoba? The odds make it seem that way. Read today's scroll for a preview of tonight's single feature in the Argentine Primera División.

It may be some consolation to 0-2-0 Central Córdoba that the world-famous Boca Juniors share the same record with two draws in two matches of Argentina's new club soccer season. It's a larger "consolation" that El Ferroviario has bet365's (+110) moneyline to take three points from an encounter with Defensa y Justicia this afternoon on Paramount at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Defensa y Justicia has had the better debut at 1-1-0, but today's hosts have inarguably had the more arduous schedule. Central Córdoba just had to slug its way through two ties of a Copa Sudamericana playoff round with Cerro Largo, pulling away to prevail 3-0 behind three different goal scorers in Tuesday's road victory. A trip to visit the Newell's Old Boys looms in only four days. Sin City anticipates soccer teams winning when there is urgency to take points while they can.

South America is reinforcing its reputation for sterile 0-0 draws across competitions. Even the Copa América Femenina bout between Brazil and Colombia featured no goals and a thousand fouls. Are the boring tactics leading to pricey draw odds? Yes, but the sportsbook's (+215) line on a draw today is notably near Defensa y Justicia's (+235) upset bet, and twice as cheap as Córdoba's odds to win.

Supporters can take heart that bet365's balanced Over/Under betting action for Central Córdoba and visiting El Halcón is well above (2) total tallies, not a given in Argentina's top-level landscape. However, those picking the teams to score three-or-more can bet at close to (+150) odds.

Matías Benítez makes a strange bet365 prop betting leader at (+175) odds to score, considering that the 24-year-old has one tally in 16 appearances with Central Córdoba, and that his previous claim to fame was being a reserve cog for Atlanta United. Gamblers who don't think Major League Soccer hung the moon can pick the lively young forward Favio Cabral at cheaper (+215) odds to bag.

