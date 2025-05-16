bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for the Celtics-Knicks NBA Playoffs

Score with the bet365 bonus code GOALBET, get $150 in bonuses ahead of the weekend's NBA Playoffs, featuring Knicks-Celtics & Thunder-Nuggets.

If you're looking for a Round 2 playoff series that didn't end early, look to the Big Apple. The New York Knicks are slight betting favorites to knock out a wounded Boston Celtics lineup tonight.

Can the Celtics' aging big man Al Horford play eight more great quarters in the paint next to Karl-Anthony Towns of the Knicks? Scroll for both cagers' prop betting odds in Game 6, alongside bet365's latest prop-betting trends for a final showdown between Denver and OKC on Sunday.

With bet265's safety net offer, if the first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits from the win, and keep the original investment.

Your bet365 bonus code offers a house-money bonus for betting on this Friday night's tense tipoff at MSG, when the New York Knicks try to eliminate the Boston Celtics. But don't overlook the Game 7 on Sunday, in which Denver tries to become the second team to knock out a #1 seed in Round 2.

Going by the gambling action alone, the New York Knicks hold one of history's most precarious series leads over the Boston Celtics. New York was ahead three victories to one after Game 4, giving the Knicks a full three opportunities to knock out the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After Wednesday's 127-102 Game 5 victory for Boston, the popular notion that Beantown could still prevail in the best-of-seven contest has grown stronger. But as of Game 6, NBA betting sites like bet365 sportsbook are giving the New York Knicks their due, at long last.

The New York Knicks are (-2.5) point spread favorites over the Boston Celtics in tonight's potential elimination game, set to tip off at 8 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden. The point spread must be a welcome sight for Knicks faithful who have watched Boston hoard the semifinal round's picks against pricey odds. Fans are still betting on the Celtics, but because their odds have become more generous. Boston would be favored in a Game 7 at home. Tonight's odds imply that now is New York's chance.

ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes will simulcast Game 6's action from Manhattan. Casual viewers will notice that Jayson Tatum is not in uniform for the Boston Celtics, a factor that kept the higher seed's series odds bound to terra-firma throughout the week, while causing bet365's futures-odds gamblers to shift their picks westward. Game 6's betting total is cautious at just O/U (210.5).

Tatum's absence is not like Stephen Curry leaving Golden State's lineup with an injury, or the recent scare that Nikola Jokić would have to sit out Denver's playoff games. Zero disrespect to Tatum, who has led Team USA to international gold and owns skills comparable to those cagers. But the Celtics have been flashing their formidable depth late in the series. The trey-shooting substitutes Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are trending bet365 individual prop bets to shine again in Game 6.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Knicks is well into minus-odds range as a prop bet to grab double-digit rebounds, making the New York baller almost a shoo-in to record a double-double in the potential season swan-song. Center Al Horford of the Celtics is merely a (+295) pick in the same market.

The NBA has Saturday off due to the surprise outcomes of several series. The #1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers were dispatched from the postseason by the Indiana Pacers in just five games. The west's #1 seed is in almost as much peril, with the OKC Thunder dropping Game 6 to the Denver Nuggets 119-107 to set up a rubber match on Sunday. Game 7 will be aired on TNT at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Oklahoma City is a (-330) opening-odds bet to win Sunday's decisive clash as of press time.

Nikola Jokić's scoring was outpaced by Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray in Thursday's win on home court. However, the Joker was Denver's best Game 6 rebounder, flashing his FIBA skills with sharp transition passes from under the net. Murray is a leading bet365 sportsbook player-prop bet to score a double-double of some variety in Game 7, having helped Jokić on the boards while dishing-out assists from the point. OKC's Chet Holmgren is also a trending double-double pick at bet365.

