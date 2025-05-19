bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Boca Juniors

Every top-level league in the United States, Brazil, and Mexico is off today. In decades of the past, that would have meant boredom for supporters on New York and L.A. time, at least after five o' clock in the afternoon. But the 2020s have spawned a new era of competitive teams across the Americas, underscored by this midday's dramas on behalf of rising federations of CONMEBOL.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you have chosen the safety net offer, if your first wager loses, bet365 will match your deposit (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you win, you get the profits from the winning bet, and keep the original sum.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus can be used to bet on potential winners in many South American leagues today, including the previously staid Colombian league that's producing finer talent in the present.

So, Brazil's Serie A is taking the day off, and Little Canary's scouts can relax, as the lineups of career reserve players compete to see how far they can get up the alphabet with Serie B, Serie C, and so on. Does this mean there's no great soccer in South America today? Fat chance. In fact, there's a fat, formidable slate of FIFA Club World Cup teams and their powerhouse rivals taking the pitch.

Argentina's letting its kids host a couple of twilight matches, or at least the "Juniors" will be hosting them. Group A leader Argentinos Juniors welcomes Group B contender San Lorenzo at 6 p.m. EST. The follow-up contest at 8 p.m. Eastern Time features Boca Juniors, the club that's nipping at Argentinos' heels in Group A, in action against Atlético Independiente. While the latter Red Devils stand tied in wins with San Lorenzo, they're considered the tougher opponent of the pair.

Argentinos Juniors is a (-130) sportsbook favorite to take three points, even as the bout's goal total market hits a balanced O/U (1.5) as is characteristic for the defense-themed Argentine Primera División. Brazil sharing Italy's league name doesn't mean another nation can't rival Italy in stingy defending. Boca Juniors' "plus"-odds as a favorite versus Independiente reflect the relationship between low scores and upset wins, but Argentinos Juniors earns a minus-line anyway.

Boca Juniors is the more worldly of this evening's two favorites. The Blue and Gold's back line relies on the Colombian workhorse Frank Fabra, and Edinson Cavini's forward corps recently added Miguel Merentiel of Uruguay, who has scored an impressive 28 goals in less than 75 appearances since 2024. At last glance, Merentiel's goal-scorer prop odds were outpacing Cavini's pregame line to score.

Argentinos Juniors is an All-Star cast of homegrown talent. Forward Tomás Molina's prop bets will stay expensive at bet365 sportsbook after a sizzling start with eight goals in 16 apps. Look out for the underdog San Lorenzo's striker Andrés Vombergar, however. He's just as experienced and twice as feisty, and his prop bets are cheaper-priced than any scoring leader from a first-ranked team. Paramount and Fanatiz will air both of Argentina's kickoffs for U.S. viewers.

Chile does not have any teams in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but the Campeonato Chileno has at least one name-brand in action today, when 2024's champion Colo Colo kicks off against Ñublense on Max at 6 p.m. EST. Casuals would be stunned to see Colo Colo's losing record, and its meek betting odds at bet365 sportsbook for today's match and the year in general. Transfers have left Colo Colo in droves since the title win. Greenhorns like 22-year-old Lucas Cepeda labor in 2025's starting-11.

