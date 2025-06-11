bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET - Get $150 in Bonuses for UEFA U21 Euro and Louisville City !

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 for soccer speculators a chance to pick winners in U21 squad debuts and the USL Championship.

Tired of betting on the same MLS teams? There's an ESPN network airing tonight that might interest you. Before that, soccer fans can pick winners in the debut of U21 Euros squads.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites around

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Legal soccer speculators in the United States can claim today's bet365 bonus offer if they currently reside in the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Proceed with the steps below to get bet365's promo code offer:

Choose from offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for a new bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALMAX Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either sportsbook bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Clients who've chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses if they lose their first wager. Should your first bet score with a win, you score the winning payoff from the sports betting book, and keep your first investment.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code can be used to pick winners from today's U21 European Championship Group Stage matches, or on an interesting USL bout tonight between Louisville and visiting Rhode Island.

It's a quiet day in soccer, more so because of Brazil's Serie A and its choice to postpone all of today's scheduled matches. It's not a single problem that's struck the league's ledger, but a combination of issues stemming back to the floods in Brazil that knocked out venues in late spring. Club World Cup contender Botafogo was still trying to make-up a date with Ceará as June 10's fixtures were moved.

What's left may not be everyone's taste. Yet there's something to be said for a schedule that's timed conveniently, and organized a little differently from the norm. American soccer fans who've wondered if there's anything out there besides MLS will be refreshed by ESPN2's airing of USL Championship teams Louisville City and Rhode Island at 8 p.m. EST. Louisville City is a (-165) favorite at home.

Before that, look to Europe to find youth games that may answer important questions. Portugal, Spain, and France are represented in today's round of the U21 European Championship, each game broadcast by ViX and Disney+. Team Spain U21 is a super-thin (-239) bet365 pick to defeat Slovakia at noon EST. The three Group Stage dual-debuts to follow at 3 p.m. EST come with tighter markets.

Italy's line to beat Romania is (-167). The dull (-106) odds on an Italy-Romania outcome of more than O/U (2.5) total goals hints that the youthful version of Gli Azzurri will perform in the same cautious mode that's gotten Italy into so much trouble trying to qualify for World Cups. However, there's a few strikers who could have something to say about that, like Giuseppe Ambrosino at (+140) odds to tally.

Is there a young Polish striker who could eventually take Robert Lewandowski's spot? It's a more critical riddle than ever now that Lewandowski is boycotting Poland's senior men's team. Szymon Włodarczyk is a (+162) prop bet to score for Poland against Georgia in today's tournament opener.

For better or worse, Włodarczyk's output for the national squads has exceeded any mature moments of striking he's had in professional matches. Poland is favored by a (-106) moneyline price to defeat Georgia (+270), with comparable (+260) bet365 odds on a draw result.

Finally, will Portugal and France's U21 teams be inspired into a great match, thanks to Portugal's gold and France's bronze in the Nations League? The sportsbook seems to think so, putting the day's tightest odds on it. France is getting just a tad more betting activity directed at (+145) moneyline odds, as opposed to Portugal's (+170). Just ask Ronaldo if Portugal fares well as an underdog.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.