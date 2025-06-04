bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Bonus for Ronaldo in the UEFA Nations League Semis

bet365's bonus code GOALBET, offering soccer fans $150 in bonuses for the UEFA Nations League semi-finals as Germany take on Ronaldo's Portugal.

Germany and Portugal aren't perfectly matched for a Nations League semi-final contest, but bet365's underdog bettors are thrilled that Portugal is rising in the world rankings again, while Germany is wounded and potentially vulnerable to an upset loss. Scroll for the latest odds on today's action.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Nations League speculators in the United States can claim today's bet365 bonus code offer if they currently reside in the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Utilize the simple steps listed below to get bet365's promo code offer:

Pick between offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for a new bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of an amount at least $10 for either sportsbook bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

Newcomers who've chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses if they lose their first wager. Should your first bet prevail with a win, you score the promised winning payoff from the sports betting book, and keep the initial deposit too.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Today's bet365 bonus code offers boosted stakes for wagering on today's Nations League semi-final match, featuring Die Mannschaft of Germany against Ronaldo and the underdog Portugal.

Ronaldo's (+162) odds to score in today's Germany versus Portugal semi-final make a bigger statement about the striker's form than a hundred high-priced markets on the Saudi Pro League. Goal would not be reporting a scoop to mention that CR7's nice scoring stats in the Middle East are widely viewed to be minted against the lacking competition. Portugal's continued reliance on Ronaldo gives the striker a chance to prove himself all over again, and he's been making the most of it.

Germany is nonetheless a strong favorite for the Nations League clash, set to air on Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. EST. Nationalelf is bet365's dominant (-125) moneyline to win a winner-take-all round and advance to 2025's Nations League Final against the winner of France and Spain's semi-final bout scheduled for tomorrow. Germany hasn't lost an outing in any event since falling to Spain in last year's Euro quarter-finals, though its Nations League form has shown a few cracks this year.

For Portugal to inspire (+333) odds in a European semi-final round is impressive in context. Lusos were whispered to be trying to move on from Ronaldo as the aging striker plunged below 90% of European strikers in efficiency during his nightmare encore at Man United. Portugal began this year getting blanked by Denmark in the Nations League's opening quarter-final leg. But the team rehabbed its form by the second leg, CR7 scoring a key goal in the 5-3 aggregate triumph.

Germany's lively (-1) spread odds should come with a note of warning. It's the Germans, even more so than Portugal's typically loose squad, who have relied on goals from attackers like Tim Kleindienst to get through the Nations League bracket. Die Mannschaft back line has been pierced by countries like Bosnia and Hungary in the event, later allowing four goals from Italy in a wild Q-Final round.

Kleindienst is now missing from Germany's lineup following knee surgery, putting heat on Bayer Leverkusen's midfielder Florian Wirtz to further his outstanding show in the 2025 Nations League. Wirtz is in a sea of German strikers with around (+200) odds to tally in the contest, within bet365 goal-scoring prop bet markets that could confuse more than a few users due to who's up on top.

Goal total odds on the semis can be described as optimistic-but-cautious. Germany and Portugal have a (-138) line to produce more than O/U (2.5) total goals in the single elimination battle, not the most buzzworthy of a consensus prediction for a pairing of Ronaldo's side with a high-scoring favorite.

It's interesting that bet365's prop odds for Germany-Portugal don't give any strikers substantially higher marks than Ronaldo. Portugal's problem isn't that any one Nationalelf star has overwhelming odds for the semis, it's that there are many, many more potential German scorers who've inspired betting odds that compare to Ronaldo's line for the match. Portugal's runner-up individual prop wager is PSG's backup striker Gonçalo Ramos, with just (+187) bet365 odds to score or assist.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

