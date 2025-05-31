bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Bonus for Pacers vs Knicks in Game 6 - NBA Playoffs !

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in sports bonuses, with the Pacers-Knicks NBA Playoff clash on the way.

The New York Knicks roared as Vegas expected them to on Thursday night, outmuscling the Indiana Pacers in a lopsided victory. Will the odds turn to the Indiana Pacers with the series going to Indy?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Basketball's betting sharks can swim to the rim with today's bonus code offer from bet365 sportsbook, if they're residents of the states AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Walk through the steps below to claim bet365's promo code offer:

Choose from bonus offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 offer. Register a new bet365 sportsbook account using your bonus code GOALBET. Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either sportsbook betting bonus offer. Your first bet safety net offer choice demands a simple cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds stay available for seven days.

Those who've chosen the safety net offer will be set to have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses if they lose on their first prediction. Should their first pick score with a betting win, safety-net bonus clients receive the winning payoff, and hold on to their original deposits.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 sportsbook bonus code GOALBET offers house funds for betting on the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, when the Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks in Game 6.

NBA teams can win when they need to, but they're almost certain to win when they're supposed to. That's the vibe out of Las Vegas prior to this Saturday's tipoff in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, in which the Indiana Pacers are cast as (-172) favorites to defeat the New York Knicks, end the series short of seven contests, and advance to 2025's NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. TNT has the call of Game 6 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

For comparison, the New York Knicks earned an even better moneyline from bet365's oddsmakers prior to winning Game 5 by the score of 111-94 in the Big Apple. Jalen Brunson was electrifying with 32 points, while New York's bench cager Josh Hart rivaled his superstar teammate Karl-Anthony Towns on the boards with 10 rebounds in a double-double. OKC is a consensus favorite over the Eastern Conference champion in the upcoming finals, but why are the ECF odds vacillating?

Indiana is being wagered like a team that's best under pressure. Following a Game 3 loss in which New York's cagers began to frustrate Indy's scoring ace Pascal Siakam, the Pacers were at risk of blowing a 2-0 series lead right on their home court. Tyrese Haliburton stepped up to give Indy another go-to weapon with his history making "perfect game" triple-double in Game 4.

It was the Knicks' turn to win Game 5 at home and stave off elimination, which they did easily. But like clockwork, the betting odds have swung back to the Pacers, who're threatened with the sickening thought of going back to New York for Monday's potential Game 7 if Saturday's effort isn't successful. This weekend's odds reflect that Indiana will put everything it has into winning Game 6, knowing what the alternative path to a series victory will be if NYC steals another road win.

Sportsbooks should be careful not to base numbers on stereotypes. The Knicks' most impressive rally of the series occurred on the road in Game 3, while Indiana's best angle so far is having beaten New York twice in a row on the road to begin the series. New York didn't just shoot better than Indiana in Game 5. The Knickerbockers overwhelmed the Pacers with aggressive drives and power in the paint, while not allowing Indiana to craft the kind of fast-break points that aided Haliburton in Game 4.

Towns is an even-odds pick to grab more than O/U (12) rebounds in Saturday's game. Should the Knicks' big man exceed that line while staying out of foul trouble, New York will have the chance to keep driving for lay-ups and kick-out buckets through the fourth quarter, while the Pacers will be compelled to rely on finesse to keep up on the scoreboard against a fierce frontcourt.

Brunson has bright (-162) odds to score 30+ points in Game 6, another encouraging sign for Knicks fans hoping to see a Game 7. Haliburton's odds have swooned after NY's successful double-teams limited him severely in Game 5, resulting in long-shot (+3000) odds on another triple-double.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

