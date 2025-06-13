bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get a $150 Betting Stake for the NBA Conference Finals

Today's bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in sign-up bonuses, prior to tonight's NBA Finals. Bet on Indiana or visiting OKC in Game 4.

It's easy for #1 conference seeds to get better odds at the sportsbook this spring. They merely have to lose. Read for tonight's upside-down lines on leading Indiana and trailing OKC in the NBA Finals.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The bet365 sign-up bonus offer is available to NBA Finals speculators in the legal U.S. betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow these steps to get today's bet365 sign-up deal:

Choose from the the $1,000 first bet safety net, or a bet of $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of $10 or more for either bonus offer The "first bet safety net" needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

Those sign-ups who pick the safety net bonus offer will have stakes matched up to $1000 in bonuses if their first bet loses. If the bet wins, users get the profits from the win, and keep their deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

The bet365 bonus code offer sets up NBA fans with a bonus stake for gambling on tonight's Game 4 in Indianapolis, as the favored Oklahoma City Thunder try to tie the series at two wins apiece.

Suppose you made like Rip Van Winkle, and fell asleep by a tree in the middle of this NBA season. If you woke up and saw the Oklahoma City Thunder favored by (-6) points over the Indiana Pacers, it would seem almost conservative on the part of betting sites. As it stands, the OKC Thunder's thin betting lines for Game 4 of the NBA Finals are a mark of the oddsmakers' weird stubbornness.

The OKC Thunder are (-240) bet365 moneyline picks to beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 4, and tie the series 2-2. The 2024-25 Indiana Pacers have beaten #1 playoff seeds half of a dozen times in the postseason while only losing twice in the eight contests. Nevertheless, the Pacers are giving (+6) points to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC in a tilt on ABC/ESPN at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.

The Pacers beat the Thunder 116-107 on Wednesday night to go up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Tyrese Haliburton had another magical night in front of Indy's faithful, scoring 22 points to nearly match his backcourt counterpart "SGA" while coming up just one board shy of a triple-double. OKC blew leads to Indiana in both halves in what's become the story of the series. The Pacers are the comeback kids, but Las Vegas keeps pricing them like the games have to end after 24:00.

NBA proposition betting follows the same trend as of this Friday, or at least bet365's stubborn prices do. Gilgeous-Alexander went just 1-for-3 in the fourth quarter of Indiana's latest triumph, kept at bay by the accomplished defender Pascal Siakam of the Pacers. But of course, SGA is predicted to roar back with a massive game. The 2024-25 MVP has balanced odds to score 35+ points in Game 4.

Historical trends are starting to bear down on OKC's bid for a championship, making it feel like bookmakers just aren't acknowledging how much pressure the Thunder are dealing with. NBA Finals teams who have won Game 3 of a series that was previously deadlocked 1-1 have gone on to wear the rings more than 80% of the time. That hasn't kept the Thunder's Series Price from staying at crazy (-230) odds with a one-game deficit. Vegas is ignoring hoops history to keep OKC's markets firm.

Pascal Siakam of the Indiana Pacers should prove to be an attractive Game 4 prop bet on a smaller O/U line of (19.5) points to surpass. Siakam is a clutch 20-point scorer whose focus on stopping Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 3 caused sportsbooks to overlook his touch again, though he manufactured another 21 points and six rebounds in Wednesday night's win.

