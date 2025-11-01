bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonus Bets for NBA & NCAA College Football

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for the Warriors vs Pacers at 7 pm ET and Oklahoma vs Tennessee at 7:30 pm ET.

The Warriors look to pounce on the Pacers, who are playing their second game in as many nights. On campus, Oklahoma and Tennessee throw down at Rocky Top to see whose CFB Playoff hopes are still alive at the end of the night.

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Discover exclusive offers using the bet365 promo code

Explore this overview of leading US sportsbooks' promos

Check out our expert's guide to the top sports betting apps for 2025

How to Claim the bet365 promo code

The bet365 bonus code is available to customers located in: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow these steps to claim your offer:

Pick the $1000 First Bet Safety Net or a $200 bonus for a $5+ bet Enter code GOALBET at registration Deposit at least $10 Make your first bet for any amount on the $1000 first bet safety net, or make a $5+ bet for the $200 bonus Use bonuses within seven (7) days or they expire

Use the bet365 promo code to claim the $1000 first bet safety net offer today.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

On the back-end of a back-to-back set, the Pacers host the Warriors for an interconference showdown. I believe the extra day of rest gives Golden State the upper hand, so I’ll take them to cover the __-point spread (odds).

Indiana has been getting crushed on the boards, so this should be a perfect spot for Draymond Green to excel. Look for him to grab over 5.5 rebounds (-110) tonight. Jimmy Butler is also a guy to target here; he’s averaging around 21 PPG, and just under five rebounds and assists per game. Take Butler to go over 35.5 PRA (-110).

The power forward position is the only real spot making moves against the Warriors this season, so let’s fire up those Pascal Siakam props. Golden State has been particularly weak against the versatile 4s, and it is crystal clear that Indy’s offense runs through Siakam; let’s take him to go over 47.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110).

Let’s head to Rocky Top, where Tennessee hosts Oklahoma tonight in a last-ditch effort for both sides. The two schools have two losses apiece, and the put-up-or-shut-up moment has arrived.

I’m taking Tennessee (-3) to cover the spread and not even thinking twice about it. On bet365, the 3-point spread is an enormous value, compared to the 3.5s you’ll see elsewhere!

Looking at the resumes from each school, Tennessee’s losses came at Alabama and the OT thriller at home vs Georgia, to which no one will fault them. On the other hand, Oklahoma’s two losses have come in the last three games - 23-6 vs Texas (neutral site), 34-26 vs Ole Miss (at home).

The prop I like more than any other is Joey Aguilar passing for 260+ yards, just as he’s done in five of the last seven games. Oklahoma’s pass defense numbers look strong, but they are a bit skewed due to the competition they faced. The Sooners just saw a real QB (Ole Miss’s Trinidad Chambliss) last week, and he passed for 300+ yards on their own field. Aguilar smashes right past the number tonight!

More on the bet365 bonus code

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $200 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Registration required. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.