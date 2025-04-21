bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest!

bet365's bonus code GOALBET gives new players $150 in free bets or up to $1000 in sports bonuses ahead of today's soccer action.

Nottingham Forest visits Tottenham amidst a top-half EPL season that few thought possible. But even though Tricky Trees are having an historic run, they aren't betting favorites versus Spurs.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Today's soccer slate is alive with intriguing bouts across the continent. Burnley and Sheffield United square off in an EFL promotion war, while Serie A kicks off four more matches by this afternoon.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The bet365 bonus is available if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim your bet365 promo:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for your account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit an amount of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits from the win, and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code may be used to bet on Nottingham Forest's key match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in addition to the English Championship and Serie A battles throughout today's slate.

It's a surreal hour in London when Tottenham meets Nottingham Forest in today's Premier League contest. Only supporters would have said that Nottingham could have a better season than Spurs; the world may harbor less than 100 souls who thought Tricky Trees would be 20 points clear of Son Heung-min's storied brand now. Nottingham already took a 1-0 victory over Spurs on Boxing Day.

That hasn't quashed Tottenham's thin favorite's odds at home. Son continues to play through an injury as Lilywhites try to build something positive, causing sportsbooks to think Spurs will perform with desperation. It's Forest, though, that needs today's three points the most, poised to vault over Chelsea, City, and Newcastle in one fell swoop with a win. USA has the call at 2 p.m. EST.

The English Championship's full Monday could prove especially fun. Co-leader Burnley F.C. hosts Sheffield at 12:30 p.m. EST, looking for a sweep after battering Blades 2-0 in another Boxing Day bout. Sheffield is also in position to promote, but has lost three out of five, solidly the day's underdog at bet365. Burnley's Josh Brownhill is a (+350) prop bet to score in a match aired on Paramount.

Leeds United can clinch a share of the lead for another week by paying off (-400) odds against Stoke City, not to be confused with the English trip-hop band Smoke City. Millwall has earned favorite's odds against recent EPL club Norwich City, showing that Millwall finally has a reputation for something besides headbutts. Paramount has both kickoffs at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Juventus headlines today's Serie A schedule with a visit to Parma. The 1:45 p.m. EST broadcast on Paramount and YouTube comes with a truly generous line on a potential top-four side going against a relegation candidate. Juve can be wagered at (-134) odds to win. But although Parma has but five wins all season, the club is desperate for points, and its young lineup is dangerous.

League One is part of today's supporters' party too. Wrexham can become the toast of the English Championship by promoting, but third-place is tenuous going into a date at Blackpool at 9 a.m. EST on Paramount. Nottingham Forest can relate to Wrexham's weird status this weekend, for the Red Dragons are just (+155) picks to win despite crushing tenth-place Blackpool on the table.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.