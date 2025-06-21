bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Real Madrid, Man City & USMNT

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of a Real, Man City and Inter Milan in the Club World Cup.

The USMNT will defend a perfect 2-0-0 record in the 2025 Gold Cup this Sunday night. Before that, bet365's soccer fans will have a field day - or three of them - with the ongoing Club World Cup.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Legal sportsbook clients in the USA can claim bet365's newest bonus offer if they're currently living in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow these instructions to claim your bet365 promo code offer:

Pick from up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Sign-up for an account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit with a sum of at least $10 for either sportsbook bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

In the case you lose your first wager, having picked the safety net offer from bet365 would mean that the sportsbook then matches your stake (up to $1,000) in sportsbook betting bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the standard bettor's payoff, and retain your original stake for playing on.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

Inter Milan's (-600) odds to beat Urawa Red Diamonds at 3 p.m. EST Saturday on DAZN are due to reputation. Inter's draw with Monterrey to begin Group Stage marked a second straight let-down outcome for the Italian team, following a non-competitive Champions League Final against the victorious PSG. Inter's Lautaro Martinez is the game's only man with minus-odds to score.

In contrast, Fluminense (-400) has more than earned its big-time moneyline odds over Ulsan Hyundai in DAZN's follow-up at 6 p.m. EST. "The Flu" gave Borussia Dortmund a cold in Round 1. Brazil Serie A and Liga have shown the best form of any Americas leagues thus far.

River Plate may have made Monterrey into one of bet365's trendy underdog picks for this Saturday, simply by garnering a line-to-win of (+105) odds for Saturday's late game on DAZN at 9 p.m. EST. Monterrey's (+250) odds to win are paltry for a team that drew with Inter Milan 1-1 this week. Bookmakers prefer the Argentina club's lineup, led by (+190) goal-scorer bet Miguel Borja.

Real Madrid's bettors could wait to see how Kylian Mbappé is feeling before wagering on a (-2) and (+150) bet365 spread for Los Blancos against Pachuca, in Group H competition on DAZN and TNT at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday. Mbappé caught the flu bug early in the week after arriving in the USA, and no, we don't mean he's transferring to Fluminense. Mbappé's prop betting markets then began to swoon as the French striker was briefly admitted to a hospital for stomach pain.

Will the superstar's illness prompt bettors to go against Real in Round 2, following a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal? The second angle may be more important to speculators than the first, even as we all hope Kylian is okay. Real was expected to win with or without Mbappé, and couldn't turn the trick.

Manchester City caps off the Club World Cup weekend against Al Ain of Group G, also available to view on TNT and DAZN on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST. Pep Guardiola could become an unlikely hero for state-side soccer fans if he keeps it up, since the manager is making decisions in defiance of the Euro media's claim that the Club World Cup is a cynical money-grab. City has tried to press the injured Rodri back into its lineup as early as Round 2, much like Spain might do in the "big World Cup."

The Sky Blues carry a prohibitive (-1600) betting line to take three points on Sunday night. Erling Haaland maintains his thus-far customary (-300) odds to tally and (+130) odds to reach a brace.

Forget all the talk about sportsbooks using historical records. Haiti, as much as it feels like a nation that the USMNT ought to have faced more often in CONCACAF brackets, has only played the United States three times in men's soccer, taking a point in one of the Gold Cup meetings while never losing by more than two goals. Bookmakers are impressed enough with the USA's makeshift lineup not to care, giving the Yanks (-405) odds to beat Haiti in Group D action on FOX at 7 p.m. EST on Sunday.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.