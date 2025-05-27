bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Get $150 in Bonuses for Knicks-Pacers NBA Playoffs

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, gives $150 in bonuses before tonight's Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs, featuring the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks clawed back from the brink with a 20-point comeback win over Indiana in Game 3, setting up tonight's critical rematch in Indy. Scroll for the latest NBA odds at bet365.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The bet365 bonus code can be claimed in the legal sports wagering states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Use the steps below to claim your bet365 sign-up deal:

Pick either the $1,000 first bet safety net offer, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for an account inputting the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of at least $10 for either offer Your "first bet safety net" requires a cash wager of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

The sportsbook will match the stake (up to $1,000) of those who pick the safety net offer in bonuses if their first bets are unlucky. Winning newcomers get the win's profits, and keep their original sum.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to pick from moneyline, spread, total, and prop bets on tonight's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, when the New York Knicks visit the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA sportsbook community has never seen anything quite like the 2024-25 postseason, a ledger of shocks, surprises, and sudden twists from the outset. The good news is that bettors, not bookies, are scoring the biggest relative payoffs. Like with the Western Conference Finals between OKC and Minnesota, NBA oddsmakers' picks have been upside-down over the last several days. New York's comeback win from Sunday night makes Game 4's Pacers-Knicks outcome into anyone's guess.

Instead of a dunk or a three-point attempt, Tuesday odds on Game 4 betray a Sin City that picked up a football and punted. Indiana is a (-140) moneyline bet while giving away (-2.5) points on the spread, which means oddsmakers are treating tonight's tipoff as completely evenly-matched. If the game was in New York, the Knicks would give two points. On a neutral court, the point spread would be even.

Game 4 will tip off on TNT tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern. The point-total consensus of O/U (221) reflects how bookmakers expect offense and defense to balance out as the playoffs go on, even though scoring efforts like Minnesota's 146-point flourish over the weekend continue to pop up in the outcomes.

The irony of such tight odds is that Indiana's scenario is still fine. Being ahead 2-1 in the series and hosting the fourth game is an ideal time to take a playoff best-of-seven by the horns. But with only road teams having won in what's been a strange series thus far, the Pacers' plight is not comfortable. Karl-Anthony Towns' path to second-act superstardom is complete following a double-double that sparked a brilliant fourth frame from a Knicks team that had been losing by 20 points earlier.

Be sure to check the payoffs before "going to Towns" on the New York forward's prop bets. Towns is better than a (-200) proposition bet to score another double-double in Game 4, and leads the tilt's rebounding forecasts by a wide margin. The Indiana Pacers will try to answer with outside sharpshooters like Tyrese Haliburton, a (-190) prop wager to swish three-plus treys.

The Pacers are also better than (-200) Series Price favorites to win the Eastern Conference Finals. Should the Knicks win a second straight game tonight, that Pacers price will sink like a tip-in.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

