bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses with the Pacers-Thunder Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals on the way.

OKC's comeback victory in Game 4 turned the NBA postseason on its head again, giving the favored Thunder a shot to control the series at 3-2 with a victory on home court. Scroll for the latest odds!

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Already get a bet365 account? The BetMGM NBA final code offers $1500 to new players

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

Check out our expert’s guide to the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The new bet365 bonus offer is available to NBA Finals fans, pundits, and betting sharks who live in the legal U.S. sportsbook states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Utilize the steps below to claim your bet365 sign-up deal:

Pick up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for your new account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of $10 or more for either bet365 offer Your "first bet safety net" offer requires a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

For those who choose the safety net offer, if your first gamble loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you win, you receive the sportsbook payoff, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to bet on any of bet365's hundreds of main markets, prop bets, and point totals for tonight's Game 5 of the NBA Finals on the OKC Thunder's home hardwood.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder is already an NBA superstar. But the reason so many forecasters whiffed on the game-turning difference of Game 4 in the NBA Finals may have been that this postseason is a coming-out party for so many cagers still performing. In all of the pizzazz about Tyrese Haliburton and others, we forgot about the simplest facet of basketball.

Who knew it would come down to foul shooting? OKC kept its nerve on the free throw line late in Game 4's dramatic final quarter, SGA piling up even more points from the charity stripe on a series of intentional-foul calls against Indiana. Meanwhile, the Pacers clanged free throws off the iron to give Oklahoma City an almost inexorable edge in the final 3:00. Regardless of how it happened, Friday's late turnabout has led to more prohibitive odds on OKC winning again in Game 5.

Oklahoma City has the sportsbook's (-425) moneyline market to prevail at home in Game 5, with the Thunder a;lso spotting (-9.5) points to the Pacers on the point spread for a contest that tips off at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC and ESPN2. No, the bookmakers didn't decide that OKC is 10 points better from the foul stripe than Indiana based on the last Quarter 4. Indiana's long (+325) odds for the upset reflect the angle that at last, the Thunder may have the Pacers right where they want them.

Sportsbooks are still doubling-down on their pro basketball predictions from the previous round of play, even when their lines were matched by means of luck in the prior game. For example, SGA couldn't have beaten his astronomical O/U (34.5) point-scoring line in Game 4 were it not for Indiana's weird foul calls. But like clockwork, he's got the same line for Game 5 in OKC.

The stubbornness extends to rating players down who've been trying to join that coming-out party of new stars in 2025. Oklahoma City's substitute Alex Caruso had a wonderful 20-point game to help the Thunder tie the series, compensating for the icy first halves from SGA and other Oklahoma City weapons. For tonight's Game 5, Caruso is only manufacturing an Over/Under (9.5) point prop line.

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam's O/U scoring line is exactly where it was prior to Game 4, in which the Cameroonian phenom beat his Over/Under (19.5) forecast by a single point. Regard for OKC's great guarding is shown via Tyrese Haliburton's pessimistic (+210) player-prop odds to manufacture a Game 5 double-double. His triple-double odds of (+2000) would be a jackpot. Oklahoma City's futures odds to win the NBA championship have improved to (-550).

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.