Belarus vs Scotland Predictions and Betting Tips: Clarke’s side to edge a tight clash

Our betting expert expects a close encounter with few goals, but it’s one that should ultimately see the Tartan Army triumph.

Best bets for Belarus vs Scotland

Both teams to score - No @ -149 with BetMGM

Scotland to win to nil @ +140 with BetMGM

Scotland to win by one goal @ +230 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Only one team to score at the ZTE Arena

Both sides were involved in some high-scoring friendly matches in June. However, the intensity of a World Cup qualifier is likely to serve up something very different.

Belarus’ six competitive fixtures during the 2025/26 season averaged just 1.17 goals per game in total. Two of those fixtures ended goalless, including their home clash with Northern Ireland.

The Belarusian national team are still unable to play in front of their own fans due to their country’s involvement in the war in Ukraine. Playing in an empty stadium in Hungary has no doubt also contributed to the lack of spark in their recent matches.

With no real home advantage, and a relatively weak squad at his disposal, it’s no surprise that their boss Carlos Alos tends to adopt a cautious approach. Scotland will need to be patient in a game that is unlikely to produce many goals.

Belarus vs Scotland Bet 1: Both teams to score - No @ -149 with BetMGM

Scotland to seal priceless three points

Of the two sides, it’s still clearly the Scots who have more quality in their ranks, and more players capable of forcing a breakthrough.

Their real strength is in midfield. Even if striker Che Adams isn’t at his sharpest, Scott McTominay and John McGinn are both capable of getting into dangerous positions. The duo had scored a combined total of 32 international goals heading into this campaign.

Belarus lack a similar attacking threat. While Kairat midfielder Valery Gromyko is potentially their main weapon, they may again be dependent on 18-year-old striker Trofim Melnichenko to lead the line.

Overall, even a relatively unconvincing Scotland defence has little to fear, and Clarke’s side should take care of business.

Belarus vs Scotland Bet 2: Scotland to win to nil @ +140 with BetMGM

Narrow win for Clarke’s men

Having opted for three central defenders in all six Nations League fixtures last term, we may see a back five from Alos on Monday. Belarus’ home matches were particularly tight during that campaign, producing just two goals in total.

That shows that they are at least organised in defence, and it’s hard to see Scotland running riot in Zalaegerszeg. However, on some levels, playing away from Hampden Park may just suit them given their recent results in Glasgow.

Many of Scotland’s best nights over the past few years have come on the road. Even during a difficult 2024/25 campaign, they won by one-goal margins in Poland and Greece, and were narrowly beaten 2-1 in Portugal.

They’ll need to dictate the tempo much more here, but another narrow away victory should be within their grasp.

Belarus vs Scotland Bet 3: Scotland to win by one goal @ +230 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

It was a miserable end to last season for Scotland. Following some encouraging results in the autumn, they slumped to 3-0 and 3-1 home defeats against Greece and Iceland, respectively.

Steve Clarke’s side did win their final friendly in Liechtenstein 4-0, with Che Adams netting a hat-trick. However, that result did little to boost hopes ahead of their bid to reach a first World Cup in 28 years.

They will surely need to win both matches against Belarus to stand any chance of automatic qualification. The Group C outsiders endured an uninspiring Nations League campaign last term, winning just one of their six matches.

A 4-1 friendly win over Kazakhstan did lift spirits in June, but they were beaten by the same margin by Russia only five days later.

Probable lineups for Belarus vs Scotland

Belarus expected lineup: Lapoukhov, Pigas, Martynovich, Parkhomenko, Zabelin, Pechenin, Gromyko, Ebong, Yablonski, Korzun, Melnichenko

Scotland expected lineup: Gunn, Robertson, Hanley, McKenna, Hickey, Gilmour, McLean, Ferguson, McTominay, McGinn, Adams