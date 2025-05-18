Barcelona vs Villarreal Predictions and Betting Tips: Barca Breaking the Opposition

Get three Barcelona vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Sunday’s 1:00pm EDT La Liga clash (05/18).

Barcelona vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Villarreal

Barcelona to Wins & Over 2.5 Goals @ +109 with bet365

Both Teams to Score @ -200 with bet365

Raphinha to Score Anytime @ +110 with bet365

Barca Breaking the Visitors

The sheer number of goals and offensive prowess Barcelona has developed this season is staggering. With Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski, and Ferrán Torres, Flick's team has been lethal against any defense.

Just look at their results from April to May, where they scored four goals against Borussia Dortmund, Celta de Vigo, and Real Madrid, and three goals against Real Madrid and Inter Milan in both matches.

With Barcelona as the heavy favorite to win the match, we expect to see a high number of goals, as has been common in recent matches for the Blaugrana team.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Tip 1: Barcelona to Wins & Over 2.5 Goals @ +109 with bet365

Villarreal strike back

Barcelona's strong offensive performance has been overshadowed by their significant defensive vulnerabilities, as Flick's team struggles to find a balance between attack and defense.

Despite winning three of their last five matches, they have conceded 12 goals in those games. Inter scored seven goals throughout the semifinals, Real Madrid scored five goals between the Copa del Rey final and the most recent league match, and even Valladolid, last in the standings and already relegated, scored against them.

We believe in a Barcelona victory due to their great offensive capability, but it's very likely they will concede goals against a Villarreal team that has been achieving good results.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @ -200 with bet365

Raphina Running Riot

The Brazilian forward and captain during Hansi Flick's era has undoubtedly been one of the highlights of this season, consistently appearing in important matches with goals and assists at crucial moments.

Raphinha has scored in three consecutive matches, netting against Real Valladolid, Inter, and twice against Real Madrid.

We expect the talented Brazilian player to continue his streak and capitalize on his excellent goal-scoring opportunities, as he has been doing in previous matches.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Tip 3: Raphinha to Score Anytime @ +110 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

After a remarkable comeback against Real Madrid, overcoming a 0-2 deficit, Barcelona clinched the league title, completing the double alongside the Copa del Rey, wrapping up a fantastic season.

Although Hansi Flick's squad hoped to compete in the Champions League final, there's no denying that Barcelona has been one of the best teams this season.

With a core of young players like Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Pedri, Gavi, and Cubarsí, the Blaugrana team became a goal-scoring machine, netting over 90 goals in the league alone, not including those in the Champions League.

Flick restored Barcelona's identity, allowing them to dream of big titles again after several seasons of setbacks and failures.

Villarreal is defending the fifth spot and the last berth for the Champions League. After some inconsistent results in previous matches, the Yellow Submarine has returned to winning ways, securing at least an international tournament spot.

With three victories in their last five matches, Villarreal has solidified their position in the standings. However, Real Betis is close on their heels, threatening to take their place, making a victory crucial to secure their qualification for the next Champions League.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Villarreal

Possible Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez, Gerard Martín; De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal; Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Ferrán Torres.

Possible Villarreal XI: Luiz Júnior; Pau Navarro, Foyth, Logan Costa, Sergi Cardona; Santi Comesaña, Gueye; Pépé, Álex Baena, Yéremi Pino; Ayoze Pérez.