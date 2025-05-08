Barcelona SC vs River Plate Predictions and Betting Tips: Titans Takes up the Task

Check our soccer expert’s Barcelona SC vs River Plate predictions and betting tips, prior to Thursday’s 8:30pm EDT Copa Libertadores clash (05/09).

Barcelona SC vs River Plate Predictions and Betting Tips: 05/09/2025

Best Bets for Barcelona SC vs River Plate

River Plate wins or ties, and under 2.5 goals @ +180 with BetMGM

Both teams do not score @ -135 with BetMGM

Sebastián Driussi scores during the match @ +190 with BetMGM

Visitors Vying for Victory

This match is evenly matched from an analytical perspective. However, given both teams' performances, we lean towards River Plate's current form.

Marcelo Gallardo seems to have found the right system and players to elevate River Plate's performance. Despite criticism for their lack of play, River has not lost as visitors this season.

We expect a tight match and do not rule out a draw anticipating a low-scoring game where both teams will be cautious.

Barcelona SC vs River Plate Bet 1: River Plate win or draw & under 2.5 goals @ +180 with BetMGM

Struggling to Score?

A notable trend in Barcelona SC's home games is the number of scoreless results.

In their last 10 home games, seven ended with at least one team not scoring. Barcelona has achieved solid results with victories while maintaining clean sheets, but they also have games where they failed to score.

In this Copa Libertadores, Barcelona SC has only scored 1 goal in three matches. Their recent 0-1 loss to Universitario highlighted their scoring struggles. Thus, we see a high likelihood of a 0 on the scoreboard, particularly for Barcelona SC.

Barcelona SC vs River Plate Bet 2: Both teams do not score @ -135 with BetMGM

Driussi Destructive

After his stint with Austin in the MLS, Argentine forward Sebastián Driussi returned to River as a significant investment and a boost to their attack.

Initially criticized, Driussi was supported by Marcelo Gallardo, who kept him in the starting lineup. The forward, a product of River Plate's youth academy, has responded with goals, scoring in four consecutive matches—a streak that has contributed to River's recent success.

Given River's good form, we believe Driussi will open the scoring, especially since he has already scored in this Copa Libertadores and on Ecuadorian soil against Independiente del Valle.

Barcelona SC vs River Plate Bet 3: Sebastián Driussi scores during the match @ +190 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Team Form

Barcelona SC started strong in Group B, winning at home against Independiente del Valle and securing a vital draw against River Plate at the Monumental. However, they recently lost at home to Universitario, missing a crucial chance to lead the group and comfortably enter the second round of the group stage. Despite this setback, Barcelona remains a formidable opponent in the Copa Libertadores. Segundo Castillo's team leads Ecuador's Liga Pro and will be a challenging team to beat.

River Plate has gained momentum after winning the Superclásico. They recently defeated Vélez Sarsfield 4-1, finishing the first phase of the league in second place in Group B. Despite previous inconsistencies, River leads their Copa Libertadores group with 5 points. The standings are tight, and a victory would be a significant step for either team in their quest to qualify for the round of 16.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona SC vs River Plate

Barcelona SC: Contreras; Carabalí, Arreaga, Vallecilla, Pineda; Trindade, Arroyo; Cortéz, Valiente, Corozo; Rivero.