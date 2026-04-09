Atalanta vs Lecce Predictions and Betting Tips: Pursuit for the first win to continue

Our betting expert expects both sides to leave the Gewiss Stadium without their first league win of the season.

Best bets for Atalanta vs Lecce

BTTS - Yes @ +100 with BetMGM

Over/under - Under 2.5 goals @ +100 with BetMGM

Moneyline - Tie @ +375 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Capitalising on early-season vulnerabilities

This early into the Serie A season, defenders and attackers are usually still finding their momentum. Atalanta are a good example of that. They’ve conceded in both opening games and in their previous four consecutive outings in which both teams found the back of the net.

Lecce have failed to find the net in their first two matches, while the visitors have scored in each of their previous eight games. They managed seven shots and one big chance against Genoa, but none were on target.

Considering how leaky the home defence have been in recent weeks, there’s a chance for the Giallorossi to find the net at least once on Sunday. It’s worth noting that the corresponding fixture last season ended in a 1-1 draw. That was the last time these sides met.

Atalanta vs Lecce Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes @ +100 with BetMGM

Limitations in the final third

While both teams may score, this match is unlikely to be a goal fest. The fact that Lecce still haven’t scored indicates some weakness in their attack. However, they are likely to just score their first goal.

Each of the visitors’ last three outings produced fewer than three goals, while Atalanta’s opening two league games ended with the same outcome. Perhaps it’s worth examining the history between these sides to determine if the goal count will remain low.

Three of the last four matches didn’t see more than two goals, including Lecce’s previous two visits to the Gewiss Stadium.

Atalanta vs Lecce Betting Tip 2: Over/under - under 2.5 goals @ +100 with BetMGM

Inspiration from an unlikely source

Atalanta’s fans will expect their team to clinch their first victory of the season, but they could be disappointed. Their previous match at home was against Pisa, a team that last competed in the top-flight during the 1990/91 season.

Yet, the hosts couldn’t get past a newly-promoted side and were forced to share the points. Despite only having 34% of the possession, Pisa competed well and created their own scoring opportunities.

Lecce have learned their lesson from that, and should surely put in more effort against the home side this weekend. Having managed a draw away at Genoa, they have demonstrated their ability of getting a result while playing away.

Four of their 11 all-time meetings at Atalanta’s home stadium have ended in a draw, including their last match in April this year. The visitors are well-equipped and eager to secure a point, especially since the home side are currently struggling.

Atalanta vs Lecce Betting Tip 3: Moneyline - Tie @ +375 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Atalanta have been struggling to secure victory lately. They will enter gameweek three in 11th place after two draws in both of their opening Serie A fixtures. Ivan Juric took over as the head coach in June this year after Gian Piero Gasperini departed for Roma.

However, the Croatian hasn’t had a good start, and he’ll be keen to get La Dea climbing up the table, starting with a win against Lecce on Sunday. However, that won’t be easy, because the visitors have recently proven that they formidable opponents.

Lecce lost 2-0 at home to AC Milan before the international break, which is hardly an embarrassing result. The Giallorossi, though, were on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions before that.

Eusebio Di Francesco was also appointed as the main man in June this year, after relegating Venezia to Serie B. It is uncertain whether this is an indication of what lies ahead for the southern Italian side.

Probable lineups for Atalanta vs Lecce

Atalanta expected lineup: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, de Roon, Pasalic, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Maldini; Scamacca

Lecce expected lineup: Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ramadani, Kaba; Pierotti, Tete Morente, Camarda