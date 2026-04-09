Aston Villa vs Newcastle Parlay Predictions: +700 Price - Three Picks

Our betting expert anticipates a Villa victory, with Ollie Watkins getting on the scoresheet against a Newcastle side that’s set to be without Isak.

Best bets for Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Aston Villa to Win @ +130 with BetMGM

Both Teams to Score (No) @ +135 with BetMGM

Ollie Watkins Anytime Goalscorer @ +130 with BetMGM

Parlay Price @ +700 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting apps

Emery’s Villa to pile pressure on Howe

Newcastle United have not had the smoothest preparation for the 2025/26 Premier League season. After the Magpies’ 4-0 win over Carlisle in their opening pre-season game, Newcastle have since lost four of their next six, including an embarrassing 1-0 loss to a K League XI.

To make matters worse, Newcastle have also been faced with the possible departure of star striker, Alexander Isak. The Swedish ace has been the subject of transfer interest from Premier League champions Liverpool. Isak is reportedly refusing to play for Newcastle in an effort to push through a switch to Anfield.

They face a tricky first game of the season too, facing an Aston Villa side that lost only once at home last term. That’s why backing Unai Emery’s side to come out on top seems sensible, with Newcastle currently in a state of flux.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle Parlay Pick 1: Aston Villa to Win @ +130 with BetMGM

Magpies to be blunted without Isak

Normally, backing both teams to score would be a straightforward choice in this fixture. It’s happened in four of their last five Premier League clashes.

However, the probable absence of Alexander Isak could leave the Magpies short of firepower in the final third. Anthony Gordon is expected to feature as a false nine in front of a five-man midfield.

Alternatively, Eddie Howe could opt to hand Will Osula a rare start to lead the line. However, the Dane is very much inexperienced at Premier League level.

To that end, there’s value in backing only one team to score in this fixture. The betting markets believe there’s only a 40% chance of this happening, but the ongoing off-field issues at Newcastle will surely affect the rest of the squad.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle Parlay Pick 2: Both Teams to Score (No) @ +135 with BetMGM

Backing Watkins to build on his pre-season form

Aston Villa’s main talisman, Ollie Watkins, is primed for another prolific Premier League campaign in 2025/26. The 29-year-old has netted five goals in five pre-season appearances, which sets him up nicely to hit the ground running against Newcastle.

Last season, Watkins scored 16 goals in 38 matches at a strike rate of just over 42%. It’s also worth noting that Watkins has scored five times in nine appearances against Newcastle at a strike rate of more than 55%.

The betting markets currently give him a 38% chance of scoring against the Magpies. The fact that this is below his strike rate of last season, coupled with Watkins’ encouraging pre-season form, makes this the best value pick of our Aston Villa vs Newcastle Bet Builder.