Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Predictions: Momentum in favour of the hosts

Our betting expert expects a tougher fixture for Arsenal, but with home advantage to help secure maximum points.

Best Predictions for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal Moneyline @ -225 with bet365

BTTS - Yes @ +100 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Eberechi Eze @ +220 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Irresistible Arsenal have too much quality

The hosts have been flying since the start of the season, and that momentum will take some stopping. That solitary defeat to Liverpool seems like a lifetime ago, as they’ve gone nine games unbeaten since then. They enter this fixture on the back of six wins in all competitions.

Palace, meanwhile, were winless in their previous two games, not considering their Thursday fixture against Larnaca. The Eagles’ recent record against the Gunners isn’t encouraging, especially since their previous away win against this opponent came in 2019. Glasner has never beaten Arsenal in three attempts, so his barren run here may continue.

The hosts won six of the last seven head-to-heads and were victorious in four of the last five meetings with Palace at the Emirates. Considering the quality that Arsenal have both in the starting 11 and on the bench, the visitors may not be able to resist defeat.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Prediction 1:Arsenal Moneyline@ -225 with bet365

Palace can break through the Arsenal wall

The hallmark of Arteta’s Arsenal this season has been their defence, the same as last term. With 12 games played across all competitions, the Gunners have only conceded three goals. That’s a goal every four games, a staggering statistic that highlights their strong defence.

Despite that run, and their four-game clean sheet sequence heading into this weekend, Palace can get some joy here. Both teams found the back of the net in each of the last three head-to-heads, including both league fixtures last term.

Not considering their Thursday fixture, Palace have scored 10 goals in their previous five games. With Jean-Philippe Mateta netting a hat-trick last weekend, he will be in the mood to worry the home defence.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Prediction 2: BTTS - Yes@ +100 with bet365

Eze to punish his former side

Eberechi Eze joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace during this season’s transfer window. He has been incredible since moving to North London, but he has been unlucky with not getting enough goals under his belt.

Eze hit the bar on Tuesday night against Atletico Madrid, but he did manage an assist. He has yet to open his Premier League account for Arsenal, which makes it almost inevitable that he’ll find the net against his former club.

He scored the first equaliser here when Palace visited in April. Being deployed as a 10 in place of Martin Odegaard means he will get chances to score. However, a goal on Sunday would help his new side strengthen their grip on the top spot.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Eberechi Eze@ +220 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace

Goalscorers prediction - Arsenal: Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Magalhaes, Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta

After a long time, both the media and fans are starting to believe that Arsenal are serious contenders on multiple fronts. One of the reasons behind this is their form this season, and the other is the incredible strength in depth they possess.

Mikel Arteta’s men sit atop the Premier League table, hoping they can end their 22-year wait for the title. With just one defeat in the entire season, they are poised for a proper challenge, but seeing off sides like Crystal Palace is a must.

Last season, Arsenal’s pursuit of Liverpool capitulated towards the end of the campaign. Palace were one of those teams to snatch a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium and derail the North Londoners’ title hopes.

Oliver Glasner has been a breath of fresh air since hopping into the hot seat at Palace. He’s already delivered the FA Cup and guided his side to European football for the first time in their history.

They’ve been off to a positive start in the Conference League, and recently owned the longest undefeated streak across Europe’s top five leagues. Everton unceremoniously put an end to that and halted the run at 19 games.

The Eagles will have their work cut out here, especially after playing on Thursday night, compared to Arsenal, who last competed on Tuesday.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta