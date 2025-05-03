Arsenal vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners in the Firing Line

Get three Arsenal vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Saturday’s 12:30pm EDT Premier League clash (05/03).

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips:

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Both teams to score @ -143 with bet365

Under 3.5 goals @ -275 with BetMGM

A goal in both halves @ -140 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365 & BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals at Both Ends

Based on the stats, second place isn’t Arsenal’s yet, but it’s hard to see how they lose their grip on it. They’re undoubtedly favourites against Bournemouth. However, given the current context, there’s room for a slip-up as the Gunners have bigger ambitions.

As Liverpool have won the title, and Mikel Arteta’s side practically guaranteed a top four finish, it’s all about the Champions League. They’ve had their first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, and have at least one eye on the French capital. Honestly, the Cherries tie isn’t a priority.

It’s been that way for a while now, and Arsenal’s Premier League form is proof. They fell 15 points behind the Reds after three wins across nine matches, and they’ve kept just one clean sheet in that period. Therefore, Bournemouth will see an opportunity here. On top of that, both teams have scored in five of Arsenal’s last seven in the league.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Bet Builder 1: Both teams to score @ -143 with bet365

A Low-Scoring Affair

Bournemouth’s form is patchy, and it’s cost them a real shot at pushing for a European place, but they’ve shown that they can cause problems. Their last 1-1 draw against Manchester United was the 21st time they were in a game in which both teams have scored. They haven’t fired blanks all too often, lately.

However, neither side have been in particularly high-scoring games this season. Andoni Iraola’s side have scored in all but four of their last 25 Premier League matches. Meanwhile, they’ve had only 12 different goalscorers this season. Only 41% of Arsenal’s games, have ended with over 2.5 goals - just Everton (35%) are lower.

While BTTS could well happen, there will likely be relatively low action. Six of Bournemouth’s last seven had under 3.5 goals, and just two of Arsenal’s last 10 in the Premier League have seen more.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Bet Builder 2: Under 3.5 goals @ -275 with BetMGM

Expect Action in Both Halves

Arsenal are in an interesting position this season when you consider the timing of their goals. They’ve barely scored more in the second half of games. They’ve scored 31 in the first half, and 32 in the second. They’ve also conceded slightly more in second halves, too.

Bournemouth tend to be a lot busier after the break as they’ve scored more in the final 15 matches (18) than in any other 15-minute period. However, they’re most vulnerable between the 16th and 30th. Arsenal have a busy schedule and will want to start brightly.

Four of the last five Gunners games have seen goals in both halves. As for Bournemouth, when both teams score in their games, it usually results in goals in each half as well. With Arsenal’s UCL dream, you can see a draw here.