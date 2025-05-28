Get $150 in bonuses, for the Conference League final, with GOALBET, the bet365 bonus code before Chelsea and Real Betis battle at 3:00pm EDT today.

Chelsea Football Club has a chance at continental gold in today's Conference League climax at Wrocław Stadium in Poland, taking on Real Betis of Spain's powerful La Liga.

Conference League Final Preview: Chelsea F.C. vs Real Betis (May 28, 3:00 PM Eastern Time)

Chelsea F.C. is a victim of its own success this spring. Supporters who don't bleed for the Blues have been chirping about how easy the UEFA Conference League bracket supposedly is, not realizing that there's nothing "third-tier" about the competition at all. Chelsea has performed so well that it made 2025's field look inferior, making all forecasts for Blues to romp Real Betis into a matter of taste.

The Conference League's invitation to national Cup champions gives teams like Crystal Palace a greater reward for winning a Cinderella title in the FA Cup. But most national champions are not Cinderella teams. Real Betis joins Chelsea in being good enough to qualify for continental bids via point totals, not just by winning events like the UEFA Conference League or a national Cup. It's going to be an adjustment when Chelsea faces a sterner opponent in the competition's finals.

Chelsea and Real Betis begin at 3 p.m. EST at Wrocław Stadium, set to broadcast on Paramount. The English Football League's traveling Blues are (-125) moneyline favorites to win without penalties.

Real Betis did not enjoy Chelsea's kind of easy draw in the semi-finals. The Greens had to tackle a tough Serie A side in Fiorentina, losing an early 2-0 lead that turned into a 3-3 aggregate deadlock following a brace from opposing winger Robin Gosens in the second leg. Moroccan striker Abde Ezzalzouli saved today's title bid for Real Betis with a winning tally in the 97th minute.

The Greens have lost only twice across all competitions since February, despite a trying slate that pitted Real Betis against Real Madrid in late winter, followed by Barcelona on April 5. It showed quality that the Greens claimed four combined points from the two encounters. The Conganese veteran Cédric Bakambu is currently second in the Conference League with seven goals.

Chelsea has maintained quality through a fierce schedule as well, recently beating 2025's Europa league finalists Tottenham and Man United in Premier League matches. The Pensioners have gone through Simultaneous Sunday and do not have another scheduled bout until the FIFA Club World Cup begins next month. That doesn't mean, however, that the squad isn't dealing with fatigue.

Blues striker Marc Guiu was prolific in this season's Conference League matches, but he became hampered by injury before seeing the pitch in double-digit continental games. The up-and-coming phenom Cole Palmer has been utilized way more in domestic league action, though that is likely about to change when the trophy rides on a single bout against a Spanish side today.

Chelsea and Real Betis have met just twice in history, trading clean-sheet draws when the sides were matched in the Champions League Group Stage in 2005. Today's match is the 50th time Chelsea has competed against a club from Spain. The Blues have a record of 20-17-12 against Spanish teams.

