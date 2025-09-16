Salvador Pérez Del Fierro

Spanish and European football correspondent

📝 Biography: Reporter at GOAL since 2018. Print and digital journalism have been part of my life since 2015 when I started a blog. Passionate about U.S. soccer, with strong knowledge of Mexican football history. Deeply connected to the clubs of Jalisco: Atlas, Chivas, Leones Negros, and Tecos UAG. I closely follow MLS and the United States national team. Today at GOAL (Spanish edition), I cover Liga MX, MLS, the Mexican national team, and the U.S. national team.

⚽ My football story:

My story goes back to the year 2000 when I visited my first stadium: Estadio Jalisco, for Chivas’ midday matches. However, I felt a stronger connection to Tecos and Estadio 3 de Marzo. Those Friday night and Sunday afternoon games were unforgettable. I wasn’t a footballer, but journalism connected me to the sport.

🎯 Specialized in:

Liga MX

MLS

Mexican national team

U.S. national team

Mexican and American players in Europe

National and international competitions

🌟 My favorite football moment:

In 2005 when Tecos reached the final in Mexico, and Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar 2022.

📚 My favorite articles:

EXCLUSIVE: Chicharito — “I’m not the best player, friend, teammate, father, or human… but none of us are because perfection doesn’t exist.”

EXCLUSIVE: Carlos Vela and the dream of growing his legend in MLS: “To be the best, you must win titles again and again.”

Concacaf’s master plan to keep Mexico tied to its confederation at club level

EXCLUSIVE: Almeyda on relegation and Libertadores: “Let Boca fans keep crying, they can deal with it.”

Articles by Salvador Pérez Del Fierro
  1. Son Heung-Min MLS GFX 16:9GOAL

    Son Heung-Min shines in his first season with LAFC in MLS

    Son Heung-Min is not just another reinforcement in Major League Soccer. The decision to move to the United States was surprising, as it ended his tenure with Tottenham Hotspur for a new start in North America, with an eye on the 2026 World Cup. But he’s already made an impact for LAFC and is not just playing in the superstar shadow of Inter Miami’s Leo Messi.