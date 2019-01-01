Zidane dodges Bale questions as 'ill' Real Madrid star 'photographed on golf course'

The wantaway winger was originally given doctors orders to stay in Spain, according to his boss

Zinedine Zidane said Gareth Bale “needs to look after his responsibilities” after the player was allegedly photographed playing golf as his team-mates were on a pre-season tour.

Bale did not travel with the team to Munich for the Audi Cup after the club reportedly pulled the plug on a move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, with Los Blancos citing their desire to collect a transfer fee for a player that cost them €100m (£91m/$110m) in 2013.

Zidane had stated that Bale did not travel due to being “too ill”, but a report published by Spanish outlet El Confidential claims the winger had been spotted playing golf during his team's participation in the pre-season tournament in .

Following Madrid's 5-3 win over , the Madrid boss was questioned about the report, but largely gave the wantaway Welshman the benefit of the doubt until he returns to Madrid to speak to the player himself.