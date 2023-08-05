Wrexham vs MK Dons: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Wrexham and MK Dons, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will begin their League Two journey with a clash against MK Dons on Saturday at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham will be looking to start the new season with a win, and they will be confident of doing so against MK Dons. The Dragons have a brilliant record to boast about at home, as they are unbeaten at home in over 20 games across all competitions.

MK Dons will also be looking to start the new season with a win, and they will be confident of doing so against Wrexham. The Dons are winless in their last 12 games and will be hopeful of ending that run at the start of the season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wrexham vs MK Dons kick-off time

Date: August 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Racecourse Ground

The game between Wrexham and MK Dons will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Wrexham vs MK Dons online - TV channels & live streams

The Wrexham vs MK Dons fixture will not be televised in the UK. However, match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Wrexham's lineup will not include striker Paul Mullin in their upcoming matches. Mullin, who impressively netted 38 league goals in the previous season, sustained a punctured lung during a friendly against Manchester United. The injury occurred when the 28-year-old collided with Nathan Bishop on the field.

Wrexham predicted XI: Foster; Hayden, Tozer, O'Connell, Mendy, Cleworth; O'Connor, Jones, Lee; Palmer, Dalby.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lainton, Foster, Howard Defenders: McFadzean, Tozer, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, O’Connell, Hosannah, Mendy, Boyle, Barnett, Cleworth, James Midfielders: Davies, Young, McAlinden, Forde, Cannon, O’Connor, Jones, Lee Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Waters, Dalby

MK Dons team news

The club's recently acquired goalkeeper MacGillivray is on the brink of making his first appearance in goal against Wrexham. He has been a consistent presence in their pre-season games.

There are no fresh injury concerns being reported from the MK Dons camp.

MK Dons predicted XI: MacGillivray; Harvie, O'Hora, Norman, Tucker; Williams, Robson, Gilbey, Robson, Leko; Eisa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacGillivray, Harness Defenders: Norman, Lewington, Tucker, O'Hora, Smith, Ilunga, Harvie Midfielders: Williams, Gilbey, Holland, Grant, Robson, Burns, Smith, Devoy Forwards: Leko, Eisa, Dean, Dennis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2008 MK Dons 4-1 Wrexham League Two January 2008 Wrexham 1-0 MK Dons League Two March 2007 MK Dons 2-1 Wrexham League Two October 2006 Wrexham 1-2 MK Dons League Two February 2005 Wrexham 0-0 MK Dons League One

