Will Man City or Liverpool win the Premier League? Title race, fixtures & latest points

The race for the league title is heading right for the wire as Klopp and Guardiola's battle could continue until the final day

With the Premier League season winding down to a close, and Man City have emerged as the frontrunners to lift the league title.

The two sides have dominated the title race for the majority of the season, with the current campaign seen as a two-horse race, but that doesn't mean it has been any less exciting. The winner will perhaps not be crowned until the final day of the season.

So who will win this year's edition of the Premier League? The Reds will have the benefit of a lighter fixture schedule, but Man City are veterans of winning the Premier League and could very will clinch the quadruple this season.

Goal takes a look at the league standings, key fixtures that could determine the title race for Liverpool and Man City, and more.

Premier League top four standings

Pos Club Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Liverpool 25 7 1 +55 82 2 Man City 26 2 4 +62 80 3 20 6 7 +23 66 4 21 1 10 +26 64

*Correct as of April 11, 2019.

What fixtures do Liverpool have left?

Date Match Competition April 14 Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League April 17 vs Liverpool April 21 Cardiff vs Liverpool Premier League April 26 Liverpool vs Huddersfield Premier League May 5 Newcastle vs Liverpool Premier League May 12 Liverpool vs Premier League

Liverpool have the benefit in only contending for silverware in two competitions as they have a considerably lighter fixture list than Man City.

A big Premier League test, however, is to come when Liverpool host top-four hopefuls Chelsea at Anfield on April 14. The two sides played out a 1-1 stalemate at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.

Following the Chelsea clash, Liverpool will travel to Porto to contend the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Should they progress to the next round, they will meet either Man United or in the semi-finals.

Fixtures against the likes of Cardiff, Huddersfield and Wolves await the Reds to round off their Premier League campaign.

What fixtures do Man City have left?

Date Match Competition April 14 vs Man City Premier League April 17 Man City vs Tottenham Champions League April 20 Man City vs Tottenham Premier League April 24 Man United vs Man City Premier League April 28 vs Man City Premier League May 4 Man City vs Leicester Premier League May 12 vs Man City Premier League May 18 Man City vs

Man City still have the quadruple in sight as they look to contend for FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League victories following on from their win in February.

They are set to play English rivals Tottenham three times in just two weeks in both the Premier League and Champions League, and a crucial Manchester derby awaits them at the end of April.

Should they progress past Spurs and into the Champions League semi-finals, they will meet either or .

The FA Cup final against Watford awaits City in May following the end of the Premier League season, but not before clashes against Burnley, Leicester and Brighton.