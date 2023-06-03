This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona vs Wolfsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's Champions League final

Patri Guijarro Barcelona Women 2022-23Getty
How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news

Barcelona Women are set to face Wolfsburg Women in the Women's Champions League (UWCL) final showdown at the Philips Stadium on Saturday.

The last time Wolfsburg and Barcelona entered the final, they finished as runner-ups in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The Spanish champions will be looking to win the title for a second time, while the Germans are looking to do one better after winning the UWCL twice before.

Having overcome Chelsea 2-1 on aggregate in the last four, this will be Barcelona's fourth European final in five years after securing their fourth straight domestic league title.

Whereas, finishing second to Bayern in the Frauen-Bundesliga, Wolfsburg bagged the DFB-Pokal Frauen title this season after edging Arsenal 5-4 on aggregate in the UWCL semis.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:3 June 2023
Kick-off time:3 pm BST
Venue:Philips Stadium

The UEFA Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg is scheduled for 3 June 2023, at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on DAZN 1 and available to stream live online through DAZN and DAZN YouTube.

Team news & squads

Ewa Pajor Wolfsburg Women 2022-23(C)Getty Images

Barcelona Women team news

Lucy Bronze and Fridolina Rolfo are doubts but have traveled to the Netherlands for the final. Barcelona Femeni boss Jonatan Giraldez will also be counting on Asisat Oshoala to come good from a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, it is highly unlikely that Alexia Putellas will have anything more than a role off the bench after returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury not so long ago.

Barcelona Women possible XI: Panos; Bronze, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Caldentey, Oshoala.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sandra Panos, Catalina Coll, Gemma Font, Meritxell Munoz, Meritxell Font
Defenders:Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Mapi Leon, Jana Fernandez, Marta Torrejon, Lucy Bronze, Nuria Rabano, Emma Ramirez, Martina Fernandez, Judit Pujols, Ariadna Mingeuza, Lucia Corrales, Noah Bezis Urena
Midfielders:Mariona Caldentey, Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, Keira Walsh, Ingrid Syrstag Engen, Maria Perez, Alba Cano, Nina Pou, Vicky Lopez, Julia Bartel, Giulia Dragoni
Forwards:Claudia Pina, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Caroline Graham Hansen, Fridolina Rolfo, Salma Paralluelo, Geyse Ferreira, Bruna Vilamala, Asisat Oshoala, Laia Martret, Ari, Magali Capdevila

Wolfsburg Women team news

Wolfsburg Women coach Tommy Stroot will be waiting on Marina Hegering's late fitness test results, after the defender missed the last three games with a knock.

Having recovered from a broken collarbone, Lena Lattwein looks good to join Lena Oberdorf in midfield, while Ewa Pajor is the obvious choice to lead the line of attack for the German side.

Wolfsburg Women possible XI: Frohms; Wilms, Janssen, Hendrich, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Huth, Roord, Popp; Pajor.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Merle Frohms, Julia Kassen, Lisa Weib, Kiara Beck, Katarzyna Kiedrzynek
Defenders:Lynn Wilms, Sara Agrez, Kathrin Hendrich, Dominique Janssen, Felicitas Rauch, Joelle Wedemeyer, Marina Hegering
Midfielders:Lena Oberforf, Lena Lattwein, Svenja Huth, Alexandra Popp, Jill Roord, Sandra Starke, Kristin Demann
Forwards:Pauline Bremer, Ewa Pajor, Pia-Sophie Wolter, Rebecka Blomqvist, Sveindis Jonsdottir, Tabea Wassmuth, Jule Brand

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 30, 2022Wolfsburg 2-0 BarcelonaWomen's Champions League
April 22, 2022Barcelona 5-1 WolfsburgWomen's Champions League
August 25, 2020Wolfsburg 1-0 BarcelonaWomen's Champions League
March 30, 2014Barcelona 0-2 WolfsburgWomen's Champions League
March 23, 2014Wolfsburg 3-0 BarcelonaWomen's Champions League

