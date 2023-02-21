When is the Europa League last 16 draw? Date, live stream, teams & fixtures for 2022-23

GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Europa League last 16 draw.

The 2022-23 Europa League knockout round play-offs continue with heavyweights like Manchester United, Barcelona, & Juventus in the mix.

The Catalan giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester United in the first leg at the Camp Nou while Juventus played out a 1-1 draw with Nantes.

Teams like Arsenal, Real Sociedad and Real Betis have already booked their place in the round of 16 by topping their respective groups.

With the last 16 draw just three days away, GOAL has the key information about how to watch it live, when it will take place and more.

When is the draw for the Europa League last 16?

Date: February 24, 2023 Time: 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 5:30pm IST Venue: UEFA HQ, Nyon

The draw for the 2022-23 Europa League last 16 will happen on Friday, February 24, 2023. It will start at 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 5:30pm IST.

It will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How does the draw work?

The draw will feature the eight group winners who are the seeded teams and eight knockout round play-offs winners who will be the unseeded teams.

No two teams from the same national association can be drawn against each other at this stage.

Which teams have qualified for the Europa League last 16 ?

Eight teams have already booked their place, while eight second-placed teams and eight teams from the Champions League are currently battling it out for the remaining eight slots in the last 16 stage.

Knockout round play-offs results

Fixture 1st leg 2nd leg Barcelona vs Manchester 2-2 Feb 23 Juventus vs Nantes 1-1 Feb 23 Sporting CP vs Midtjylland 1-1 Feb 23 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes 2-1 Feb 23 Ajax vs Union Berlin 0-0 Feb 23 Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco 2-3 Feb 23 Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Feb 23 Salzburg vs Roma 1-0 Feb 23

How can I watch the Europa League last 16 draw in UK, US & India?

The draw will be streamed live-streamed for free on UEFA's official website.

You can also follow the draw on GOAL's website or follow GOAL's official Twitter pages for all the updates.

In India, fans can catch the draw as it happens on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD and stream it on SonyLIV.

What dates will the Europa League last 16 be played on?

Fixture Date Round of 16 first leg March 9 Round of 16 second leg March 16

The round of 16 first leg will take place on March 9 while the return leg will be played a week later on March 16.

When is the 2022-23 Europa League final?

The 2022-23 Europa League final will be hosted at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, 2023.