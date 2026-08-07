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After his return to Al-Hilal: why was Barcelona late in sealing the Cancelo deal?
Flick's shock behind Araujo's departure from Barcelona
'I said goodbye...' - AC Milan star tears up contract for Middle East move
Juve star ready to force £120m Arsenal switch after Vini Jr. snub
Former Al-Nassr striker responds: could he be Al-Hilal's newest summer signing?
Coventry smash club transfer record again with £26m Ghana star deal
The deal is not done: a new development brings Rodri closer to a move to Barcelona
Kompany offers special praise for a potential sale candidate
Real's Rodri disaster: the price of Perez's megalomania
Man Utd's £60m transfer blocked! Newcastle send fierce message over Hall
Liverpool agree shock loan deal for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo
Feyenoord turn to Javi López in their search for a new left-back
Could Esposito snub Arsenal and Man United's transfer approach?
The Athletic: Salah's move to Turkey is completely different from Messi and Ronaldo
A new bombshell: New investigation details UEFA payments to individual associated with Infantino