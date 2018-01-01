Live Scores
News
Live Scores
Leagues & Cups
All Leagues & Cups
UEFA Champions League
Premier League
Primera División
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
UEFA Europa League
FA Cup
League Cup
Copa del Rey
Coppa Italia
FIFA Club World Cup
UEFA Nations League
AFC Asian Cup
CONCACAF Nations League Qualification
Friendlies
European Championship
Transfers
Teams
Betting
English
Pick Your Language
Pick Your English Edition
Back
Other English editions
Deutsch
English
Español
Français
Hrvatski
Indonesia
Italiano
Magyar
Nederlands
Português
Türkçe
Việt Nam
العربية
ไทย
한국어
日本語
简体中文
繁體中文
Back
Back
English global
Other English editions
Australia
Bahrain
Ghana
India
Ireland
Kenya
Kuwait
Malaysia
Nigeria
Oman
Philippines
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
South Africa
Tanzania
UK
United Arab Emirates
USA
Football news
Latest News
Today's Matches
How Alisson usurped De Gea as PL's top goalkeeper
How Alisson usurped De Gea as PL's top goalkeeper
Sign Icardi, trust Vinicius - how do Real recover from CR7 sale?
Sign Icardi, trust Vinicius - how do Real recover from CR7 sale?
Pulisic to Chelsea: Why Sarri wants U.S wonderkid
Pulisic to Chelsea: Why Sarri wants U.S wonderkid
Transfer LIVE: De Gea set to sign record Man Utd deal
Transfer LIVE: De Gea set to sign record Man Utd deal
'When the house is ready, buy furniture!' - Mou on Liverpool
'When the house is ready, buy furniture!' - Mou on Liverpool
Why wonderkid Quintero never became a superstar
Why wonderkid Quintero never became a superstar
If anyone can turn Man Utd around it's Mourinho - Nani
If anyone can turn Man Utd around it's Mourinho - Nani
'Leaving Man Utd the best moment of my life!'
'Leaving Man Utd the best moment of my life!'
Latest
Premier League
Arsenal
Juventus
Liverpool
Serie A
J. Klopp
Liverpool v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Poch not expecting new Spurs signings in January
Poch not expecting new Spurs signings in January
Vertonghen eyeing Spurs future beyond 2020
Vertonghen eyeing Spurs future beyond 2020
Emery has 'idea' for handling centre-back crisis
Emery has 'idea' for handling centre-back crisis
Guardiola: De Bruyne injuries could be a blessing
Guardiola: De Bruyne injuries could be a blessing
Mourinho vs Klopp head-to-head: Who comes out top?
Mourinho vs Klopp head-to-head: Who comes out top?
CR7 at Juventus: Goals, assists & fixtures in 2018-19
Cristiano Ronaldo
21:55
Chivas overhaul too late for Club World Cup success
Guadalajara
21:32
Europa League 18-19 favourites, outsiders & complete guide
UEFA Europa League
21:25
Salah on CAF POTY shortlist
Liverpool
21:06
Klopp: Liverpool unlikely to sign new players in January
Transfers
20:35
Cancelo has knee surgery
Juventus
20:21
Betting
Betting Special: Liverpool vs Man Utd
Betting Special: Liverpool vs Man Utd
Betting Tips: Arsenal vs Southampton
Betting Tips: Arsenal vs Southampton
Betting Tips: Liverpool vs Man Utd
Betting Tips: Liverpool vs Man Utd
Betting Tips: Levante vs Barcelona
Betting Tips: Levante vs Barcelona
Goal Media
Goal 50 revealed: The 50 best players in the world
Goal 50 revealed: The 50 best players in the world
Video: Life & death on the pitch - The Mitchell Cole story
Video: Life & death on the pitch - The Mitchell Cole story
Video: Ramos vs Salah & Liverpool - Behind the UCL final feud
Video: Ramos vs Salah & Liverpool - Behind the UCL final feud
Goal Video
Champions League team of the group stage
Champions League team of the group stage
Dembele, Isco & the top 25 January 2019 transfer targets
Dembele, Isco & the top 25 January 2019 transfer targets
Top 10 transfers of the season in MLS
Top 10 transfers of the season in MLS
Every Ballon d'Or winner from 1956 to 2018
Every Ballon d'Or winner from 1956 to 2018
More news
Transfers
Premier League
Liverpool
UEFA Champions League
Internazionale
MLS
Copa Libertadores
World Cup
Mexican transfer news and rumors LIVE
Mexican transfer news and rumors LIVE
Spalletti not fearing Inter crisis
Spalletti not fearing Inter crisis
Barros Schelotto to part ways with Boca
Barros Schelotto to part ways with Boca
Salah retains BBC African FOTY award
Salah retains BBC African FOTY award
Silva addresses Andre Gomes interest
Silva addresses Andre Gomes interest
Salah, Pogba, Alisson: Combined Liverpool vs Man Utd XI
Salah, Pogba, Alisson: Combined Liverpool vs Man Utd XI
What is a Designated Player in MLS?
What is a Designated Player in MLS?
Lampard alarmed by hate in football
Lampard alarmed by hate in football
Close