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GFX Real Madrid vs Barcelona for Rodri 1-1

Maddening Rodri transfer snub a bitter blow for Madrid

  2. James Trafford grade GFXGOAL
    OpinionChelsea

    Trafford can become England No.1 after ending Man City nightmare

    For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

  3. Sean Steur NXGN GFXGOAL
    NXGNS. Steur

    Why Newcastle spent £23m on teenage midfield maestro Steur

    Steur has become the latest young star to make the step up from Ajax to the Premier League, completing a shock move to Tyneside having made fewer than 25 appearances for the senior team, and Dutch pundits fear he has made the jump too early - but the player has no doubt he can make an impact in England.

  4. Arsenal Vinicius alternatives GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionArsenal

    RANKED: Arsenal's Vini Jr transfer alternatives

    Arsenal's pursuit of Vinicius Junior always seemed like a stretch. It emerged in a bombshell revelation in late July that the Gunners were 'exploring' the possibility of striking a deal for the Real Madrid superstar as they seek to make a marquee left-wing signing, but those explorations ultimately came to nothing as he agreed a new contract at the Bernabeu. So, where do they turn next?

  8. Kerolin Barcelona GFXGOAL
    Women's footballOL Lyonnes

    Kerolin is the game-changer Barca need after Putellas' exit

    It's here. The 2026 summer transfer window has arrived and it promises to be an extremely eventful one in the women's game, with several huge stars on the move. Alexia Putellas, Georgia Stanway and Sam Kerr are just some of those who have already completed summer transfers, with there plenty of rumours and reports of more to come and some surprises sure to be sprung, too.

  10. BREAKING NEWS

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Team summaries

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BarcelonaBarcelona

Barcelona are closing in on a move for Man City's Rodri despite a valuation dispute, while Marc Casado's future remains unresolved with Al-Hilal circling.

Real MadridReal Madrid

Vinicius Junior has signed a new Real Madrid contract until 2032, ending Arsenal's pursuit, while the club completed a €140m deal for Yan Diomande.

Manchester UnitedManchester United

Man Utd are busy reshaping their squad, with six summer signings confirmed but a left-back search stalling after Newcastle rejected an approach for Lewis Hall.

LiverpoolLiverpool

Liverpool's summer is defined by Mohamed Salah's exit to Trabzonspor and an urgent search for attacking reinforcements, with Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye among their targets.

ArsenalArsenal

Arsenal close in on Bruno Guimaraes in a £75m deal, while a William Saliba injury and failed Vinicius pursuit leave Arteta with urgent squad gaps to fill.

Manchester CityManchester City

Rodri's departure to Barcelona is dominating Manchester City's summer, with Enzo Maresca now targeting Enzo Fernandez as his replacement.

ChelseaChelsea

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea rebuild gathers pace with Danny Welbeck signed and Marco Palestra arriving, though Robert Sanchez's future remains under scrutiny.

Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero is closing in on an exit, with Atletico Madrid leading the race ahead of the new Premier League season.

NXGN 2026

NXGN 2026: Top 10 English wonderkids in women's football
Yamal & the NXGN wonderkids to watch at the World Cup
NXGN 2026: Top 50 teenage wonderkids in football
NXGN 2026: Top 25 teenage talents in women's football
Lamine Yamal & Lionel Messi: From baby baths to GOAT battle?
Making of a NXGN winner: The rise of Sydney Schertenleib
NXGN 2026: Top 20 wonderkids England fans NEED to know

Video

  2. Danny Aarons BMO GFXGOAL
    ExclusiveArsenal

    🎥 | Danny Aarons on gaming, his YouTube empire & Spurs

    One of the most recognisable faces in the UK content creation scene, Danny Aarons has spent a long time building his reputation. Speaking in the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, he opens up on how the streamer world has changed over the years and his intense desire to see Tottenham relegated from the Premier League.

  3. No Era Penal MUNDIAL GFXMUNDIAL
    CULTUREMUNDIAL

    🎥 | No Era Penal - a MUNDIAL film

    MUNDIAL release No Era Penal, a film celebrating the magic and passion of Mexican football fandom. Taking the infamous 'No Era Penal' (It wasn't a penalty) saying from the 2014 World Cup as a starting point, the film delves deep into Mexico's love for the game, the World Cup, and its elusive mission to reach La Quinto Partido, the fifth game of the World Cup. Featuring Raúl Jiménez, Miguel Herrera, Rey Mysterio and more, it's a wild, wild ride!

  4. David James Beast Mode On GFXGOAL
    ExclusiveD. James

    🎥 | David James on England, Liverpool, Alisson & more

    From his early life and rise through the game to becoming Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper, representing England on the international stage, and lifting the FA Cup with Portsmouth, David James reflects on the highs, the challenges and everything he learned along the way in the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast.

  5. Jose Mourinho Beast Mode On Podcast
    ExclusiveJ. Mourinho

    🎥 | EXCLUSIVE: José Mourinho on Madrid return, Messi & more

    New Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho joins Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast as he exclusively discusses his sensational return to the Liga giants, the World Cup and whether England can finally end 60 years of hurt, and some of the joyous, and panful, experiences he's had in management to date. Mourinho also chats openly about his time at Tottenham, and the controversial nature of his sacking just days before the League Cup final, among many other intriguing topics in a must-see episode of the award-winning podcast.

    6. More

Queens of football 👑

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Superstars of the future

  1. Nelly Las NXGN GFXGetty/GOAL
    Chelsea FC WomenN. Las

    New Chelsea teen out to be 'better than' icon Bronze

    As a young girl, Nelly Las would watch Lucy Bronze and aspire to be just like her. When she enjoyed her breakthrough season at Leicester City, aged just 16, she shared a pitch with the Lionesses icon as the Foxes’ stunned the Blues in a 1-1 draw. Now, the player she idolised and held as a reference point will be her team-mate, after Las became Chelsea’s fourth summer signing.

  3. Felicia Schroder NXGN GFXGetty/GOAL
    Real Madrid FemeninoFelicia Schroeder

    Why Madrid broke women's world record to sign Swedish teen

    Khadija Shaw is one of the best centre-forwards in the women's game, if not the best. Winner of three successive Women's Super League Golden Boots, and scorer of more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues since her move to Manchester City in 2021, it's no wonder that Chelsea were trying to bring her to west London as her contract neared its expiry this summer. But as it became apparent that the Blues were going to miss out on Shaw, it says a lot about Felicia Schroder that the Swedish teenager was next on their wish list.

    5. More

Hall of Fame

  1. Shevchenko social
    AC MilanA. Shevchenko

    Hall of Fame: How Shevchenko became a Milan legend

    For a particular generation of AC Milan fans, those who grew up in the early 2000s, one name stands out above any other. Andriy Shevchenko combined technical skill with a ruthlessness in front of goal that made him one of the best strikers the game has ever seen, a Ballon d'Or winner and a worthy entrant into GOAL's Hall of Fame...

  2. Hall of Fame Platini 16 9GOAL
    JuventusFrance

    Hall of Fame: How Platini became 'The King'

    Michel Platini is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time. Playmaker, assister, goal-scorer: Platini was a complete player, capable of leaving an indelible mark on world football between the late 1970s and mid-1980s. He was the perfect No.10, embodying the true essence of the shirt number both then and now.

  3. Hall of fame Roberto Carlos
    R. CarlosBrazil

    Hall of Fame: Roberto Carlos - the greatest full-back in history

    Modernising the role of a full-back 30 years ago, Roberto Carlos undoubtedly set the benchmark. A tactical genius and a physical specimen, the Real Madrid and Brazil legend won countless trophies at club and international level, contributing bucket loads of goals and assists. No one in the past, present or future can ever claim to be his equal - he was that good.

  4. Hall of Fame vol.VII - David Beckham HDGOAL
    D. BeckhamManchester United

    Hall of Fame: Why Beckham is such an underrated player

    One of the best midfielders of his era, perhaps the greatest crosser of a football ever and a free-kick taker to rival the best the game has ever produced, David Beckham was a special player to say the least. And yet due to his off-field impact, one of the sport's great champions of the past 30 years is generally forgotten when it comes to referencing the true legends of the game.

    5. More

Rebel United

  1. Stefan Effenberg
    FEATURESWorld Cup

    "Public Enemy Number One": How Stefan Effenberg sabotaged his once-promising DFB career

    Stefan Effenberg was once hailed as German football's greatest hope. Yet instead of turning his considerable ability into a glittering career, he infamously flipped the bird to supporters and was shown the exit door by the DFB during the 1994 World Cup. Clashes with teammates, an affair with a teammate's wife, drink-driving convictions and an autobiography laden with erotic photos and spelling mistakes only reinforced his rebellious reputation. This is Part 14 of our Rebel United series.

    5. More