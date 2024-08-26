How to watch the Serie A match between Verona and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A Gameweek Two concludes at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi with a thrilling encounter between Hellas Verona and Juventus.

Both clubs began the new season with strong performances, so Monday will see one team surrender their perfect record in the league.

Verona stunned Napoli in their season opener, scoring three unanswered goals in the second half to deliver a harsh debut for new manager Antonio Conte. Dailon Livramento opened the scoring, and Daniel Mosquera added a brace, leading the Gialloblu to a 3-0 victory at home.

This win was a perfect way for Paolo Zanetti, who replaced the disappointing 2-1 Coppa Italia loss to Cesena, to begin his tenure at Verona. After a less successful spell at Empoli, Zanetti is eager to ensure Verona has a smoother season, having narrowly avoided relegation last year.

Yet, Zanetti's ambitions will face a tough test against a revamped Juventus. Like Zanetti, Thiago Motta also enjoyed a triumphant start as Juventus’ new manager, with the Bianconeri cruising to a 3-0 win over newly-promoted Como in their opening match last Monday.

Verona vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Marc Antonio Bentegodi

The Serie A match between Verona and Juventus will be played at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Monday, August 26, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Verona team news

Hellas Verona will be without the services of midfielder Suat Serdar, who sustained a thigh injury. Reda Belahyane, the French midfielder, is the most likely candidate to fill his void in the starting XI.

Coach Paolo Zanetti may also opt to tinker with his attacking options, particularly after substitute Daniel Mosquera scored a brace in the previous match. As a result, Casper Tengstedt, on loan from Benfica, could be the one to make way in the lineup.

Juan Manuel Cruz, a forward, remains the sole long-term absentee for the home side. Despite these changes, Verona will be determined to build on their impressive opening-day victory and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The loss of Serdar is undoubtedly a blow, but Zanetti will be confident in his squad's depth to cover for the German's absence. Belahyane will be eager to seize his opportunity and make an impact in the midfield.

Hellas Verona possible XI: Montipo; Tchatchoua, Coppola, Dawidowicz, Frese; Belahyane, Duda; Livramento, Harroui, Lazovic; Mosquera

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipò, Chiesa, Perilli, Berardi Defenders: Dawidowicz, Faraoni, Tchatchoua, Coppola, Magnani, Ghilardi, Ceccherini, Frese, Okou, Nwanege, Corradi Midfielders: Duda, Lazovic, Harroui, Mitrovic, Suslov, Serdar, Kastanos, Mboula, Hrustić, Belahyane, Cissè, Silva, Gómez Forwards: Tengstedt, Tavsan, Mosquera, Cruz, Rocha Livramento, Flakus Bosilj, Ajayi

Juventus team news

After both starting in last week's victory over Como, Timothy Weah and Khephren Thuram have succumbed to injuries and will miss the upcoming match against Verona. Additionally, Arkadiusz Milik remains sidelined due to a knee issue.

In any case, Milik is part of a group expected to depart Juventus before the transfer window closes, alongside Tiago Djalo, Filip Kostic, Arthur and Federico Chiesa.

Other new signings, Douglas Luiz, Michele Di Gregorio, and former Verona full-back Juan Cabal, are all anticipated to start on Monday. However, long-awaited transfers for Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners have yet to be finalized.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer, Cabal; Locatelli, Luiz; Cambiaso, Yildiz, Mbangoula; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Dafara, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Cabal, Gatti, Djalo, Savona, Barbieri, Rouhi, Muharemovic, Gonzalez, Cambiaso, Comenencia Midfielders: Locatelli, Adzic, Thuram, Miretti, Fagioli, Nicolussi Caviglia Forwards: Vlahovic, Soule, Weah, Hasa, Sekulov, Mbangula

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/02/24 Hellas Verona 2-2 Juventus Serie A 29/10/23 Juventus 1-0 Hellas Verona Serie A 02/04/23 Juventus 1-0 Hellas Verona Serie A 10/11/22 Hellas Verona 0-1 Juventus Serie A 07/02/22 Juventus 2-0 Hellas Verona Serie A

