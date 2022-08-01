Watch: Mount & Foden celebrate wildly in Wembley stands after England Women's historic Euros triumph

The two men's national team stars were ecstatic after the Lionesses bagged the European Championship title

Mason Mount and Phil Foden celebrated wildly together in the Wembley stands after seeing the England Women's team emerge triumphant over Germany in the Euro 2022 final. Ella Toone opened the scoring for the hosts just after the hour mark, but Germany's Lina Magull equalised late on to force extra time.

In the game's dying embers, Manchester City's Chloe Kelly tapped the ball home after a goalmouth scramble that ensured Sarina Wiegman's troops lifted the trophy - much to the delight of Mount and Foden.

Watch Mount & Phil Foden celebrate after Lionesses Euro 2022 victory

The two England men's national team stars were in attendance at Wembley to watch the Lionesses in live action, and were elated following their European Championship triumph.

Chelsea midfielder Mount posted a video of the celebrations with Manchester City rival Foden as the pair sang along with the crowd and jumped up and down in jubilation after the final whistle.

Who else reacted to the Lionesses' Euro 2022 success?

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who plays alongside Mount and Foden for the England men's team, took to social media to congratulate the Lionesses and marvel at the "unreal scenes" at Wembley stadium.

England's Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire were also among those to pay tribute to the Lionesses - who managed to bring their country's 56-year wait for major silverware to an end in style.