Watch: Mane scores in Bundesliga debut as Bayern run rampant

The Senegal star got his first Bundesliga goal when he headed home against Eintracht Frankfurt

Sadio Mane got his Bundesliga career off to an excellent start as Bayern Munich started the season with an incredible performance against Eintracht Frankfurt. The German champions struck an incredible five times in the first half with a dominant display, winning the match 6-1 to start the season.

After Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard gave the Bundesliga giants a two-goal lead just 11 minutes into the tie, Mane made it 3-0 just before the half-hour mark.

Watch Mane score his first Bundesliga goal

Serge Gnabry set the Senegal star up for his Bundesliga debut goal, lifting it into the middle of the box for the ex-Liverpool star to head into the net.

Just six minutes later, Jamal Musiala gave his side a fourth goal before Gnabry got one of his own before half-time.

Musiala added a second late, capping the scoring at six after Randal Kolo Muani scored for Eintracht Frankfurt