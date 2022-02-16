Watch: 5-0 down to Man City but Sporting fans still make incredible noise to back their team

James Westwood
Getty Images

The Jose Alvalade Stadium faithful stayed in full voice right until the bitter end of the one-sided Champions League contest

Sporting CP fans made incredible noise to back their team despite seeing Manchester City race into a 5-0 lead in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

City romped to victory at Jose Alvalade Stadium thanks to a Bernardo Silva brace and goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, but the home supporters kept cheering Sporting on right until the final whistle.

Watch: Sporting fans still in full voice at 5-0 down

