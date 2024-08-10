How to watch today's Liverpool vs Sevilla pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Liverpool and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool host Spanish opponents Sevilla at Anfield in their penultimate pre-season friendly before the 2024-25 Premier League campaign gets underway.

Reds manager Arne Slot will take charge of his first home game against Los Nervionenses before playing Las Palmas behind closed doors this weekend as their pre-season preparations come to a close.

The Reds have returned to the UK after a successful pre-season tour in the United States, where they not only triumphed over Arsenal but also delivered a commanding victory against Manchester United in Los Angeles.

Liverpool vs Sevilla kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Anfield

How to watch Liverpool vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch and stream live on LFCTV GO and LFCTV in the UK. Live updates can be accessed on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's training ground at Kirkby has been lively with a host of big hitters returning from international duty. The likes of Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk have all reported for pre-season training, eager to get their preparations underway.

However, there is a notable absence in the form of left-back Andrew Robertson, who is still recovering from a foot injury sustained during the Euros. Dominik Szoboszlai, who was rested for the Manchester United clash due to fatigue, is expected to be in contention for this game.

Curtis Jones has allayed any concerns about his fitness, confirming that he is fully operational despite a minor back issue. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Bobby Clark, whose injury status remains uncertain.

As the Reds work tirelessly to secure the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, Wataru Endo may be called upon to fill the void in the holding midfield role.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Jaros Defenders: Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Chambers, Beck, Van den Berg, Quansah, Konate Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Bradley, Stephenson, Davies, Nyoni, Gravenberch Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Gordon, Doak, Nallo, Koumas, Blair

Sevilla team news

Sevilla are set to have 39-year-old full-back and Euro 2024 champion Jesus Navas back in contention for this contest. Copa America winner Gonzalo Montiel is also expected to return, while his teammate Marcos Acuna is dealing with a muscular injury.

Additionally, Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga will likely miss the first few weeks of the season due to a hamstring issue. Meanwhile, Juanlu Sanchez and Loic Bade will take some time off to recover after they participated in the Olympic gold medal match.

Spanish forward Suso, who had a brief spell at Anfield from 2010 to 2015, returns to Liverpool, although he only made 21 appearances during his time there and may not feature from the start in this match.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Angel, Nianzou, Gudelj, Pedrosa; Saul, Sow, Bueno; Lukebakio, Romero, Ocampos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrović, Nyland Defenders: Acuña, Montiel, Navas, Gudelj, Nianzou, Badé, Marcão, Sánchez, Pedrosa, Augustinsson, Salas, Montiel Midfielders: Ocampos, Suso, Delaney, Januzaj, Sow, Rodríguez, Jordán, Ejuke, Fernández, Carmona, Bueno, Lokonga Forwards: En-Nesyri, Lukebakio, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/07/19 Liverpool 1-2 Sevilla UEFA Champions League 22/11/17 Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool UEFA Champions League 14/09/17 Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla UEFA Champions League 19/05/16 Liverpool 1-3 Sevilla UEFA Europa League

