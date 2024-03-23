How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Kick-oof Time & Stadium
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on this Saturday, March 23, 2024, in a thrilling IPL match. The battle will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, WB, India, at 10:00 am ET.
|Date
|Saturday, March 23, 2024
|Time
|
14: 00 GMT
|Venue
|Eden Gardens
|Location
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
How to watch IPL 2024 match KKR vs SRH online - TV channels & live streams
You can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match live on Sky Sports in the UK.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Team News
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Team News
KKR is looking forward to an excellent season, counting on both new talents and experienced ones. After missing out on the last season, Shreyas Iyer triumphantly returns to lead the team. With Mitchell Starc joining the team and becoming the most expensive player in IPL history, the excitement is even the higher as KKR's line-up is expected to be strengthened.
Gus Atkinson and Jason Roy's withdrawal caused some changes to the opening line-up, but the team quickly covered the voids. Phil Salt and Dushmantha Chameera replaced them. Both batting and bowling departments have been greatly enhanced by these additions.
Notably, Gautam Gambhir, who spent two seasons with the Lucknow Super Giants, is returning to KKR as a mentor.