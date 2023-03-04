WATCH: Lionel Messi in disguise?! Man City's Phil Foden glides past Newcastle defence to score wonderful individual goal

Phil Foden put Manchester City in front against Newcastle after just 15 minutes on Saturday with a mazy run through the Magpies defence.

Foden made it 1-0

Beautiful solo goal

City with early control at Etihad

WHAT HAPPENED? The in-form England star picked the ball up out wide and drove through the Newcastle defence at pace. Foden beat Dan Burn for pace initially before slaloming past Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes with ease, before firing past Nick Pope with the aid of a deflection. Albeit the defending was poor, it was shades of Lionel Messi with the way the England international tied the opposition in knots before finding the finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even with the aid of some sluggish defending from Newcastle, the goal showcased the best of Foden's ability and demonstrated the red-hot form he finds himself in. Saturday's opener makes it four goals in three games for the 22-year-old, who put on a dazzling display in the FA Cup in mid-week.

DID YOU KNOW? With 33 goals and 17 assists, Foden has become the youngest player to reach 50 Premier League goal involvements for City at 22 years and 280 days.

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? The England international will be hoping to keep on firing when City travel to Crystal Palace in a week's time.