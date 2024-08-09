How to watch today's Cardiff City vs Sunderland Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Cardiff and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Championship season gets underway this weekend, with Sunderland travelling to face Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Black Cats prepare to contest their first competitive match under new manager Regis Le Bris. A solid pre-season finished with a 2-2 draw against French giants Marseille at the weekend, and the hope on Wearside will be that Sunderland can vastly improve on a disappointing end to last season.

The visitors managed just nine points from their final 15 league games in 2023/24, finishing 16th in the second division.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, finished the previous campaign in a respectable 12th position, six points clear of their opponents this weekend. Erol Bulut's side have enjoyed a decent pre-season with good results against the likes of Hamburger SV among others.

Cardiff vs Sunderland kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City will welcome Sunderland to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, August 10, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Cardiff vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship match between Cardiff and Sunderland will be available to watch on Sky Sports+ in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Cardiff team news

The Bluebirds have been proactive in the summer transfer market, securing the services of several high-profile players.

The Welsh outfit have bolstered their ranks with the acquisitions of Callum Chambers and Anwar El Ghazi, both of whom have Premier League experience under their belts. Additionally, they have welcomed Chris Willock, a former QPR attacker, on a free transfer, further strengthening their offensive options.

Furthermore, Cardiff have secured the temporary services of Ivorian striker Wilfried Kanga, who joins the club on loan from Hertha Berlin.

Cardiff City possible XI: Horvath; Ng, Chambers, Goutas, O'Dowda; Siopis, Ralls, Ramsey, Tanner, Willock; Meite

Position Players Goalkeepers: Horvath, Alnwick, Turner Defenders: Chambers, Collins, Goutas, Tsunoda, McGuinness, Ng, Bagan, Romeo, Kpakio, Giles Midfielders: Ramsey, Turnbull, Siopis, Robertson, Willock, Colwill, O'Dowda, Rinomhota, Ralls, Wintle, King, Evans, Ashford, Conte Forwards: El Ghazi, Kanga, Robinson, Méïté, Etete, Davies, Tanner

Sunderland team news

Sunderland will be without Jenson Seelt at the start of the season, as the centre-back is still recovering from a serious knee injury he sustained in early March.

The Black Cats currently lack a recognised senior striker in their squad, which means that 19-year-old Spaniard Eliezer Mayenda is expected to take on the role of leading the attack for the visitors this weekend.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Neil, Browne, Bellingham, Roberts, Clarke; Mayenda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Noukeu, Moore Defenders: Pembele, Ballard, Hume, Hjelde, O'Nien, Seelt, Cirkin, Alese, Triantis, Huggins, Anderson, Johnson Midfielders: Bellingham, Aouchiche, Clarke, Rigg, Poveda, Roberts, Ekwah, Ba, Neil, Browne, Mundle, Matete, Embleton Forwards: Bennette, Rusyn, Semedo, Mayenda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/03/24 Cardiff City 0-2 Sunderland Championship 24/09/23 Sunderland 0-1 Cardiff City Championship 10/04/23 Cardiff City 0-1 Sunderland Championship 05/11/22 Sunderland 0-1 Cardiff City Championship 13/01/18 Cardiff City 4-0 Sunderland Championship

