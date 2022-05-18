Watch: Borre equalises for Eintracht Frankfurt after Aribo capitalised on awful slip to give Rangers lead in Europa League final

Rangers star Joe Aribo took full advantage of some absent-minded defending to fire his side ahead in the second half of Wednesday's Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt, although the Gers' joy proved short-lived.

Aribo made the most of one of the few chances that came Rangers' way just before the hour mark, with a little help from defender Tuta whose slip allowed the forward to break through.

The goal stung Frankfurt into action, and Rafael Borre was on target to level the score at 1-1.

Watch Tuta slip to gift Rangers the lead

ARIBO IS IN, AND HE SCORES! ⚽️



Rangers lead in the Europa League final and the travelling Glaswegians go wild! 🔥



Lift-off for Gio's men!#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/wdDdTMSAI8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022

JOSEPH OLUWASEYI TEMITOPE AYODELE-ARIBO!!! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/WapIkHvuqu — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 18, 2022

Watch Borre equaliser to keep Frankfurt in the running

Game 🔛



Rafael Borré breaks free in the Rangers area to slam the ball past Allan McGregor!



Nothing the veteran stopper could do about that one. #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/apPKKAe0ul — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022

A STRIKER'S FINISH FROM BORRE DRAWS FRANKFURT LEVEL! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/iwGWeW4X3b — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 18, 2022

Further reading