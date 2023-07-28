Waste of money? Man Utd should have stuck with David de Gea instead of spending £47m on Andre Onana, says Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster, who once spent time on the books at Manchester United, has questioned why the Red Devils spent big on Andre Onana.

Red Devils allowed Spanish shot-stopper to leave

Invested heavily in Cameroonian star

Funds could have been spent elsewhere in squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag made the acquisition of a new shot-stopper a top priority for the summer transfer window after allowing long-serving David de Gea to leave Old Trafford as a free agent at the end of his contract. Cameroon international Onana was the man identified to take over between the sticks, with a £47 million ($60m) deal put in place with Serie A giants Inter. Foster can understand why United wanted a ball-playing last line of defence, but believes said funds could have been invested better elsewhere in Ten Hag’s side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Foster, who has committed to a new one-year deal at Wrexham, has told The United Stand of Onana: “He's obviously a very, very modern goalkeeper and that's what it is nowadays. If Manchester United wanted to improve and progress, they had to sign Onana. That's the way that it goes and it's as simple as that. Whether or not the players around him are ready for that and be able to deal with constantly playing out from the back and him stepping up, acting like a real sweeper-keeper. I've seen the way he plays and he's super high up, comfortably comes running out with the ball. That remains to be seen [if his team-mates are ready for that]. It'll be an interesting one but I do think it's the right move, probably.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster added on the approach that he would have taken to big goalkeeping decisions at Old Trafford: “Personally, I would have stuck with David for another season. He had that year extension so he could have stayed. £47m could have been better spent elsewhere. But it is what it is, we have to move forward and it is probably a good signing. David has done such a good job because there is so much pressure and expectation when you play in goal for United. It's a really hard job. If you can guarantee a 6/10 or 7/10 [performance] every week like David did, that is worth its weight in gold. Onana is a very confident player, I've seen him doing Cruyff turns and this kind of stuff. But it will only take one or two for him to get caught out. Then it makes you start thinking maybe you shouldn't do that. Hopefully he hits the ground running but it's not as easy as that sometimes.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Onana made his first appearance for United in a pre-season friendly date with Real Madrid – with the 27-year-old beaten twice in that contest as the Red Devils seek to plug defensive leaks before the real business of Premier League competition begins on August 14 at home to Wolves.