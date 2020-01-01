Wakaso’s Deportivo Alaves held at home by Real Betis

The combative Ghanaian’s presence in midfield was not enough to give the Basque outfit all three points on home soil

Mubarak Wakaso was on for 85 minutes at the Mendizorroza as Deportivo played out a 1-1 draw with in Sunday's action.

The Babazorros ended 2019 with a heavy 4-1 defeat to , but opened the lead here through a former Blaugrana in Aleix Vidal in the 14th minute.

Wakaso then received his 12th yellow card in his 16th league appearance of the season for a foul 20 minutes later, extending his streak as the most booked player in the Spanish top-flight.

Betis responded 10 minutes after the restart via Emerson, before Zouhair Feddal got a red card for a professional foul in the 78th minute.

Wakaso was replaced by Oliver Burke and made 30 touches, 13 accurate passes (72%), two successful dribbles from two attempts, one interception, three tackles and also won two of three aerial duels, before going off.

Alaves lurk in 15th place on the standings and travel next to in a fortnight.