Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Vallecano and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will aim to go within a point of current La Liga leaders Girona at least temporarily, when Xavi's side they take on Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Francisco's side suffered a 2-1 defeat at Girona last time out, while Barca picked up a home league win with the same margin against Alaves last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 pm GMT Venue: Estadio de Vallecas

The Spanish Primera Division match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 1 pm GMT on November 25 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano team news

While Oscar Trejo is out with a knee injury, Alvaro Garcia is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Randy Nteka and Jorge de Frutos are hence likely to be the changes from the Girona defeat, with the likes of Sergio Camello and Isi Palazon preferred over the likes of Radamel Falcao and Bebe from the first whistle.

Rayo Vallecano possible XI: Dimitrievski; Ratiu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino; Palazon, Valentin, Lopez, De Frutos; Nteka, Camello.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dimitrievski, Cardenas Defenders: Lejeune, Mumin, Hernandez, Pascual, Espino, Chavarria, Balliu, Ratiu Midfielders: Valentin, Perez, Lopez, Ciss, Nteka, Pozo, De Frutos Forwards: De Tomas, Camello, Falcao, Bebe, Palazon

Barcelona team news

Barcelona confirmed that Gavi suffered a torn ACL on Spain duty that could keep the midfielder out of action for the rest of the season.

Another possible injury casualty, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains a doubt with a back problem during a training session with Germany.

So Inaki Pena can start in goal, while Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto could be expected to return from their knocks, and Alejandro Balde can be promoted to the XI as well.

Lamine Yamal could set aside competition from Ferran Torres and Raphinha, with Oriol Romeu also pushing for a start on Saturday.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gundogan, Pedri, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 26, 2023 Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Barcelona La Liga August 13, 2022 Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano La Liga April 24, 2022 Barcelona 0-1 Rayo Vallecano La Liga October 27, 2021 Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Barcelona La Liga January 27, 2021 Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Barcelona Copa del Rey

