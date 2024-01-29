Uzbekistan vs Thailand: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Uzbekistan and Thailand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uzbekistan and Thailand will be looking to extend their unbeaten run at the 2023 Asian Cup when they square off against each other in Tuesday's round of 16 tie at Al-Janoub Stadium.

Both sides finished second in their respective groups with a W1 D2 L0 record, although the War Elephants are also yet to ship a goal in this campaign.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Uzbekistan vs Thailand kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am GMT Venue: Al-Janoub Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Uzbekistan and Thailand will be played at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.

It will kick off at 11:30 am GMT on Tuesday, January 30, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Uzbekistan vs Thailand online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Uzbekistan team news

BG Pathum United attacker Igor Sergeyev is a major doubt after being forced off injured in the 1-1 draw against Australia last week.

Khjimat Erkinov could keep his place in midfield amid the changes made by coach Srecko Katenec the last time out, while Abdukodir Khusanov, Sherzod Nasrullaev and Azizbek Turgunboev are likely to return to the XI.

Uzbekistan possible XI: Yusupov; Sayfiev, Khusanov, Eshmurodov, Nasrullaev; Urunov, Shukurov, Erkinov, Turgunboev; Amonov, Abdikholikov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yusupov, Nematov, Ergashev Defenders: Khamraliev, Alijonov, Sayfiev, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov, Abdullaev, Khusanov, Abdurakhmatov Midfielders: Kholmatov, Shukurov, Iskanderov, Hamrobekov, Masharipov, Urunov, Boltaboev, Turgunboev, Erkinov, Fayzullaev, Umarov Forwards: Abdikholikov, Sergeyev, Amonov

Thailand team news

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii made as many as eight changes in the goalless draw against Saudi Arabia in the final matchday of the group phase.

So the lineup is expected to be similar to the goalless draw against Oman in matchday two, with Supachai Chaided continuing upfront.

Patiwat Khammai is set to reclaim his spot from Saranon Anuin in between the sticks, although the latter managed to keep a clean sheet on his international debut.

Thailand possible XI: Khammai; Mickelson, Dolah, Hemviboon, Bunmathan; Yooyen, Pomphan; Wonggorn, Sarachat, Phala; Chaided.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tedsungnoen, Anuin, Khammai Defenders: Channgom, Bunmathan, Dolah, Mickelson, Praisuwan, Hemviboon, Bureerat, Thongsong Midfielders: Kaman, Yooyen, Sarachat, Autra, Wonggorn, Poomchantuek, Pomphan, Charoenrattanapirom, Promsrikaew, Kanitsribampen, Chamratsamee Forwards: Chaided, Mueanta, Poeiphimai

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Uzbekistan and Thailand across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 14, 2022 Uzbekistan 2-0 Thailand Asian Cup Qualification June 6, 2017 Uzbekistan 2-0 Thailand International Friendly December 22, 2007 Thailand 3-2 Uzbekistan International Friendly November 21, 2003 Thailand 4-1 Uzbekistan Asian Cup Qualification November 8, 2003 Uzbekistan 3-0 Thailand Asian Cup Qualification

Useful links