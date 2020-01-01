Upamecano is ready for Bayern, says former RB Leipzig boss Rangnick

The defender has caught the attention of several top teams and his previous coach is confident he is good enough for the European champions

Former coach Ralf Rangnick believes centre-back Dayot Upamecano would be a success at .

The 22-year-old has been linked with many top European sides in recent years, with and Bayern currently tipped to make a move for him.

The Reds are expected to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window after seeing Virgil van Dijk ruled out for several months with a knee injury amid a growing defensive crisis.

Bayern, meanwhile, are likely to lose David Alaba and Jerome Boateng at the end of the season and will have to invest in their back line.

international Upamecano was recently backed to become a world-class star by current Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann and his former boss Rangnick believes he is good enough for the European and German champions.

Asked if he believes he would excel in Bavaria, Rangnick told Sport1: "Why not? Bayern know this player well, you can assume that. Physically, Bayern saw that in direct duels: no one will run away from him.

"He might still have one or two risky balls too many in a game, but he will certainly learn in the next few years.

"I got to know Upa and his family over many years. They not only make decisions that sound good to them in terms of his image, but they also make decisions based on the feeling of what is best for the player himself."

But Upamecano is not the only defender in Nagelsmann's side that can reach the top level according to Rangnick, as he highlighted 21-year-old Ibrahim Konate as a star.

"There are a few others in Leipzig: I see Ibrahim Konate on the same level," he said.

Bayern signed promising defender Tanguy Nianzou from in the summer transfer window and although the 18-year-old is yet to feature for Hansi Flick's team, Rangnick believes he will become a regular starter before long.

"I was in contact with the player and his parents for two years," he added. "He is an exceptional talent and will be one of the best central defenders of the next 10 years.

"If he stays healthy, he will be a regular in a year."