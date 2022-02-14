Newcastle have confirmed that Kieran Trippier suffered a broken foot in their win against Aston Villa at St James' Park.

Newcastle moved four points clear of the relegation zone with a crucial 1-0 home victory over Villa on Sunday.

Trippier was the match-winner as he fired home an unstoppable 35th-minute free-kick, but he was forced off early in the second half due to a foot injury.

What's been said?

Magpies boss Howe gave an update on Trippier's condition post-match, telling reporters: “Kieran’s been huge for us. We don’t want him to be out. He’s gone for a scan on his foot.”

Newcastle have since revealed the full extent of the full-back's issue in an official statement, which reads: "Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for the club's upcoming fixtures after fracturing a bone in his foot during Sunday's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

"Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.

"Everyone at the club wishes Kieran a speedy recovery."

Trippier's impact at Newcastle

Newcastle completed the signing of Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12 million ($16m) in the January transfer window and he made his Premier League debut for the club in a 1-1 draw with Watford.

The 31-year-old then opened his goalscoring account for the Magpies with a free-kick during their impressive 3-1 win against Everton on February 8, and managed to repeat the trick against Villa.

"I was softened by the blow of not having the penalty when I saw Kieran over the ball," Howe said of Trippier's latest piece of set-piece magic.

"Just when you see the dynamics of the goal and the wall, you think ‘this is a chance, this’.

"There was a little bit of luck (with the deflection), it wasn’t as beautiful as the Everton one, but it was still equally effective. Big compliment to Kieran.”

