Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur welcome relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest to North London in the Premier League, looking for the win that will maintain their top-four challenge.

The Lilywhites followed a thrilling come-from-behind against Luton Town with a dismal 1-1 stalemate with West Ham United on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, Aston Villa's defeat to Manchester City has put Ange Postecoglou's side within striking distance of the Champions League places.

Now, they face former manager Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest side, who head south on the back of an impressive 3-1 beating of Fulham in midweek.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Sunday, April 7, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League and is available to stream online live through Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham forward Richarlison has been ruled out after suffering a slight knock in his knee during the 1-1 draw against West Ham. Long-term injuries continue to keep Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon, and Fraser Forster out of action. Spurs brought key defender Micky van de Ven back into the starting lineup at West Ham after his comeback from injury and the Dutchman is expected to start here as well.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Werner; Son

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side's trip to north London. Forest remain without the services of Willy Boly, Nuno Tavares and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Danilo, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Turner, Sels, Hennessey Defenders: Montiel, Tavares, Williams, Murillo, Niakhaté, Aina, Felipe, Boly, Omobamidele, Toffolo Midfielders: Reyna, Sangaré, Danilo, Kouyaté, Domínguez, Yates, Arter Forwards: Hudson-Odoi, Elanga, Origi, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White, Wood, Ribeiro, Gardner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/12/23 Nottingham Forest 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 11/03/23 Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League 10/11/22 Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur EFL Cup 28/08/22 Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 25/09/14 Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Nottingham Forest EFL Cup

